Levonas Tosses a Gem in a Win Over Loyola Marymount

Wake Forest continues their phenomenal weekend performance by winning yet again against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Through the first six innings, the Wake Forest defense looked superb. The top of the first inning was a quick three-up, three-down frame for the Demon Deacons. Levonas continued in similar fashion, striking out the first three batters for the Lions.

The top of the third inning was a wild ride for both teams. Off a dropped third strike LMU's Jake Lyall, was able to advance to first base. A wild pitch by Levonas and quick speed from Lyall allowed the Lions to advance all the way to third base. Regardless of Levonas throwing a no-hitter to this point, the Lions were in scoring position. Fortunately for the Demon Deacons, Levonas cashed in a strikeout to close the top of the third.

Levonas' day was a good one, going six scoreless frames, surrendering no runs and no hits with 14 strikeouts.

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter talks to the umpire at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final againstTennessee on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Demon Deacons were swinging for the fences yesterday. Facing two outs in the bottom of the first, Dalton Wentz sent a missile to deep left field that left Davis F. Couch Ballpark. With a single to left field, Jackson Miller was able to send Matt Conte home for the second run of the inning.

The bottom of the third inning was another shining moment for Wake, with Kade Lewis cranking a two-run blast to left-center field. The Deacs then had two explosive frames in the fifth and sixth innings. With only three hits, the Demon Deacons were able to cash in five runs.

Top of the Seventh Shenanigans

With the game feeling well out of reach, Levonas was moved to the dugout with an 11-0 lead. Ryan Bosch gave up the first hit of the game, but followed it up by delivering a strikeout. After this out, Wake Forest subbed in Marcelo Harsch. In dramatic fashion, the Lions roared back by hitting two home runs instantly. With the game now 11-4, the Demon Deacons needed to stop the bleeding and continue their excellent performance.

Just as they did before, Dalton Wentz and Matt Conte delivered. Wentz sent a ball speeding by the left field line, cashing in a run for the Deacs. To ice the game via mercy rule, Matt Conte sent a ball over the wall for a three-run homer.

Wake Forest concludes their weekend with a rematch against the Davidson Wildcats.

