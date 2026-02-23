Deacs Route Siena in Home-Opening Series

After a promising opening weekend in Puerto Rico, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6–1, 0–0 ACC) came back to Winston-Salem for a midweek clash with High Point, before welcoming the Siena Saints to the Couch.

While it is still far too early to make conclusions, it's safe to say Rake Forest showed up this weekend.

Game 1

Wake Forest's Matt Conte (8) hits a home run against the Siena Saints, Feb. 20, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Blake Morningstar

Final Score: 11–7 Victory

The action started hot on Friday night, as Blake Morningstar struck out three batters to open up the first inning. In the bottom of the frame, a pair of Deacs went yard (Dalton Wentz and Luke Costello) to make the game 2–0.

Morningstar continued his excellence in the second, striking out another batter, but faced difficulties in the third, allowing 6 runs. Despite the barrage of runs, the Deacs immediately responded with 4 runs to tie things up. Dalton Wentz hit his second homer (scoring 2 runs), and Matt Conte also scored two runs on a long ball. Morningstar finished his day after retiring the side in order—he finished with 6 strikeouts.

Siena retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Demon Deacons tied it back up in the bottom of the sixth (Wentz RBI). In the bottom half of the eighth, Wake Forest took over the game; they scored 4 runs: Kade Lewis hit an RBI single, and with the bases loaded, a walk and two batters hit by pitches brought in the other 3 runs.

Reliever Rhys Bowie pitched three innings and notched 6 strikeouts. The win went to Troy Dressler, who stood tall in the final two innings and struck out three batters.

Game 2

Wake Forest reliever Duncan Marsten (30) delivers a pitch against the Siena Saints, February 21, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Chris Levonas

Final Score: 8–1 Victory

Wake Forest again got things going in the first inning; Luke Costello stayed hot and scored Javar Williams on an RBI single. Ryan Presiano reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Dalton Wentz to reach home plate after earning a base on balls. To make the game 3–0, Jimmy Keenan singled to left field and got Costello around the bases.

In the second inning, Costello tacked on two more RBIs with a single that scored JD Stein and Javar Williams. In the third inning, Chris Levonas struck out three in a row after giving up a lead-off walk, and then sat down the Saints in order in the fourth.

The Deacs found the scoreboard again in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Jimmy Keenan grounded out to second base, but not before Luke Costello rounded the bases, making it 6–0 Wake Forest.

Siena finally found home plate in the fifth, which marked the end of Chris Levonas' day. However, he recorded a career-high-tying 10 strikeouts and ultimately earned the win. Duncan Marsten came in for Levonas and pitched 3.1 innings, striking out 7.

To round out Wake Forest's scoring in their demanding win, Javar Williams scored on a Dalton Wentz groundout in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Matt Conte reached home plate on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Game 3

Wake Forest reliever Zach Johnston (17) takes the mound against the Siena Saints, February 22, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Starting Pitcher: Matthew Dallas

Final Score: 15–1 Victory (7 Innings)

Siena opened up the afternoon with a one-run lead, but the Demon Deacons answered with a pair of runs when Dalton Wentz went yard (Javar Williams scored). From the second to the fourth inning, Wake Forest struck out eight batters (Matthew Dallas and Zach Johnston). Overall, Dallas pitched 3.1 innings and recorded 7 strikeouts.

In the third inning, the Deacs made it 4–1 after Jimmy Kennan scored on a bunt and Jackson Miller scored on a throwing error (E6). In the fourth, things began to go downhill, as Wake Forest exploded for 8 runs. Luke Costello capped off the fourth-inning festivities with a grand slam, making it 12–1 Deacs.

In the fifth inning, Austin Hawke scored off a JD Stein sacrifice fly to center field, and Luke Costello stuffed the stat sheet again with a two-run opposite-field home run in the sixth.

Siena was blanked again in the seventh inning, and that meant the Demon Deacons won via the run rule. Six pitchers were on the mound, and they collectively recorded 17 strikeouts.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

Wake Forest Baseball following their 15–1 win over the Siena Saints, February 22, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

Next up for the Deacs is a short trip to Greensboro to face the UNCG Spartans on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Then it is back to the Couch for a weekend series against Loyola Marymount and Davidson.