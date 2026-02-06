Starting Pitcher Fuels Wake Forest Baseball's Omaha Aspirations

If there’s one thing that Wake Forest baseball has been known for over the past couple of years, it’s pitching. From star and hero Rhett Lowder to fireball hurler Chase Burns, great pitching has ruled in Winston-Salem. To say it’s been one of the major keys to the program’s success would be a major understatement — perhaps the understatement of the century. And that’s certainly saying something.

While there might not be a Rhett Lowder or a Chase Burns on the 2026 Wake Forest baseball roster, there is certainly a wealth of outstanding talent on the hill for the Demon Deacons. If the team is to make a run at Omaha this season, it’ll be because of what’s happening on the mound.

Morningstar Anchors the Rotation

Wake Forest pitcher Blake Morningstar (4) pitches during a NCAA regional baseball game between Cincinnati and Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many things in life that we all have doubts about — ourselves, other people and the future. What there is no reason to doubt is that Blake Morningstar will be the starting pitcher for Wake Forest on the morning of Feb. 13 against Houston. He emerged as a bona fide ace for the Demon Deacons last season, posting a 3.87 ERA over 16 appearances (14 starts), striking out 93 and walking 32.

Should he display that same prowess in 2026, or even improve, he’ll certainly emerge as one of the most formidable pitchers in college baseball. In fact, the accolades have already flooded in. D1Baseball named Morningstar the 11th-best starting pitcher in the sport and the third most formidable in the ACC behind Clemson star Aidan Knaak and North Carolina hurler Jason DeCaro.

With Morningstar at the top of the rotation, Wake Forest will always have a good shot to come out on top every Friday. His presence alone is enough to make Demon Deacon fans believe the ceiling for this team is fairly high, but he’s just the start of the potential greatness that is the Wake Forest starting rotation.

Bagwell Brings Proven Production and Potential Star Power

If Cameron Bagwell pitched for a Power 4 school last season, the entirety of the college baseball universe would know his name. Alas, he didn’t. Instead, he spent his freshman season at UNC Wilmington, starting 15 games and posting an exquisite and mesmerizing 3.07 ERA. He struck out 62 and walked just 17. It was a fantastic campaign that enabled him to pack his bags and come to Winston-Salem to pitch for head coach Tom Walter and the Demon Deacons.

The one-two punch of Morningstar and Bagwell is one of the best in the nation. Like Morningstar, Bagwell was named to D1Baseball’s Top 200 Starting Pitchers list, placing 49th. Given his performance over the course of his freshman year in Wilmington, that seems somewhat low. Of course, the bright lights of the ACC will give him plenty of chances to prove any doubters — if they even exist — wrong.

The Rest of the Starting Bunch

Wake Forest pitcher Matthew Dallas (10) pitches during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rest of the starters will also be intimidating to opposing lineups. Chris Levonas, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from New Jersey, didn’t have the most electric season in 2025. He posted a 5.91 ERA over 35 innings of work, but his fastball touched 102 mph in the fall. His arm talent is such that if he can figure out some of his control issues — he walked 20 batters last season — he’s poised to be someone to watch in 2026.

There’s also junior left-hander Matthew Dallas. He started 14 games for Wake Forest last season and had a respectable 4.90 ERA over 60 2/3 innings. He struck out 63 and walked 29. As with Levonas, some minor improvements could take him over the hump, which would make this Wake Forest rotation even deeper.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

Wake Forest kicks off its season at the Puerto Rico Challenge against Houston on Feb. 13. It will then play Washington on Feb. 14 and Indiana State on Feb. 15. The first home game at David F. Couch Ballpark is against High Point on Feb. 17.

