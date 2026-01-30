Deacs Make History Despite Nail-Biting Loss

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12–10, 2–8 ACC) played a home thriller against the Virginia Cavaliers (15–6, 7–3 ACC) that took three overtimes—a 23-year first and just the third time in program history. Ultimately, thrice the action was too much for the Deacs to handle, as they fell 109–103.

Offensive Excellence Continuted

Wake Forest's Caitlyn Jones (5) attempts a layup against the Virginia Cavaliers, Jan. 29, 2026. | X: WakeWBB

Wake Forest's 103 points are their most ever in an ACC contest and the highest mark since Nov. 18, 2019, against College of Charleston (106). Additionally, this was the Deacs' best outing in the Megan Gebbia era, surpassing their previous best in the 2024–2025 season opener.

To fuel the scoring, freshman guard Milan Brown put up the best performance of her young career: 30 points (career high), 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. This marked Brown's second double-double of her career, and puts her season averages at 7.8 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 22.2 minutes a night.

Speaking of career highs, freshman Caitlyn Jones tallied 18 points while shooting 72.7% from the field (team best). Grace Oliver also reached double figures for the fourth straight game and tied her season-high in assists: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Oliver also went 3-of-5 from three-point land.

To round out the Deacs in double digits, Mary Carter and Aurora Sørbye both notched a dozen points. Beyond reaching double figures, two Demon Deacons played 50 minutes—an exclusive club. Freshman Opal Bird recorded 51 minutes, and Milan brown played 50. Only Virginia's Kymora Johnson (26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST) reached half a century (54).

As a team, Wake Forest shot 71 times and converted on 36 attempts (50.7%)—both of which are season highs. From distance, the Deacs stayed formidable and connected on 10 of 23 shots (43.5%).

What's Next?

Wake Forest's Opal Bird (9), Grace Galbavy (35), and Grace Oliver (13) against the Virginia Cavaliers, Jan. 29, 2026. | X: WakeWBB

The Demon Deacons have lost their last seven contests (4 home, 3 away) and last found the win column on New Year's Day on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (8–15, 1–9 ACC). On the first of February, and weather permitting, the Deacs head down Tobacco Road to Durham for a date with No. 20 Duke (14–6, 9–0 ACC). Five of the Blue Devils' six losses are to current top-25 teams (Baylor, West Virginia, South Carolina, UCLA, and LSU).

"This is a really talented team that we played and this is the same effort and execution that we should expect throughout the rest of the season," said Head Coach Megan Gebbia following the game. "This is a huge step forward from Saturday and we need to keep pushing to get over the hump."

