Wake Forest Clinches Series With Thrilling Walk-Off

After stealing a win on Thursday, the Demon Deacons went right back to work against the Louisville Cardinals again on Friday night. After dropping multiple games in their previous weekend series, Wake Forest looked to bounce back and close out the series.

Chris Levonas allowed one hit to begin the game and retired the top of the inning with ease. With a runner on first and second, Matt Conte sent the lead-off, Javar Williams, home. So, at the conclusion of the first inning, Wake Forest led 1-0.

The Cardinals were not going to go out without a fight. After Griffin Crain found the gap in shallow center field, Jimmy Nugent sent a ball 442 feet to send them both home. With two hits and two runs, Levonas finally put the top of the inning away. The score would remain 2-1 in favor of the Cardinals until the Demon Deacons tried to take back control at the bottom of the third inning.

With both teams completing a three-up-three-down in the bottom of the second and top of the third innings, Wake Forest was back up to bat at the bottom of the third inning. Wake Forest had moved completely through their rotation. Javar Williams continued having himself a day, doubling to right center field. The Cardinal pitcher, Ethan Eberle, tried to pick off Javar Williams at second but committed an error that allowed Williams to advance to third base. Williams crossed home plate on a wild pitch to complete his lap around the bases.

Levonas, the star pitcher for Wake Forest, rarely ever gives up a home run, let alone two. On just the second pitch of the fourth inning, Tague Davis hit his 28th home run of the season. Thankfully for the Demon Deacons, Levonas struck out the next three batters he faced.

With one out on the board, Boston Torres sent the first pitch he saw over the fence. Williams, yet again, continued to give Eberle trouble. The lefty snuck the ball right through the left side of the infield, sending Blake Schaaf home from second base. So, at the end of the fourth inning, Wake was holding a single-run lead.

Kade Elam tied the match at the top of the fifth with an RBI double. For four straight innings, Wake Forest could not get anything done offensively. To make matters worse, Tague Davis hit his 29th homer. After a 5-4 double play and a ground out, Wake Forest now had a chance to ice the game at the bottom of the ninth inning.

DEACS NEVER DIE 🎩 pic.twitter.com/Zh1nDKh9mH — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 2, 2026

After Luke Costello's bunt caused an error from the Cardinals' defense, followed by a walk from Kade Lewis, Wake loaded the bases. With no outs and all the momentum in the world, all the Demon Deacons needed to do was send one runner home. Matt Conte stepped up to home, and on the very first pitch, the ball came flying right at him.

The walk-off walk sealed the deal in Winston-Salem for not just the game, but the series. The Demon Deacons look to sweep the series today at 1 PM.