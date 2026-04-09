Wake Forest Faces Stiff Test Against Miami in ACC Showdown

About three months ago, the Miami Hurricanes played in the College Football Playoff National Championship, falling just short to the upstart Indiana Hoosiers. It was a demoralizing defeat, with several high-end players like Carson Beck missing out on a chance to win a title before their college careers ultimately came to an end. If you're a Miami fan, it was an unfortunate occurrence. For everybody else, it was the delight of the century.

As the Wake Forest Demon Deacons get set to face off against the Hurricanes in a three-game ACC clash this weekend, they'll hope to relish in the same glory that the Hoosiers experienced back in January. Of course, the national championship is much more luxurious than an otherwise innocuous weekend series in April, but the point remains that the Deacs want to beat Miami. If they can do it, it'll feel oh so sweet.

But it's going to be difficult. Just like the football team, Miami's baseball squad has many heavy hitters — literally — that know how to win at a high level. Taking down the Hurricanes will take Wake Forest's best effort. So, are they up to the task? Let's find out.

Offensive Firepower Heavily Favors the Hurricanes

According to batting average, Javar Williams is Wake Forest's best hitter. He's hitting .351 with a 1.049 OPS, both fantastic numbers that showcase just how good of a season the outfielder is having. Other than him, the Demon Deacons have just three other qualified batters hitting above .300. Miami, on the other hand, has nine.

Wow.

Led by Derek Williams, a fifth-year senior from St. Louis, the Hurricanes' offense is one of the best the ACC has to offer. He's currently slashing .409/.507/.826 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. He's a menace at the dish, and nobody seems to know how to get him out.

Derek Williams grand slam and dagger 🔥🔥



Miami makes it 8-0 in the rubber. Canes on their way to an important road series win. pic.twitter.com/ssAzaOLwaA — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 28, 2026

The eight other Hurricanes tearing up the baseball are Fabio Peralta (.373), Brylan West (.364), Alex Sosa (.342), Alonzo Alvarez (.337), Dylan Dubovik (.326), Daniel Cuvet (.314), Vance Sheahan (.310), and Jake Ogden (.303).

If Wake Forest is to win this series, it'll need to do one of two things: 1) Stymie Miami's lineup in some form or fashion, or 2) Outhit the Hurricanes, scoring bunches of runs in the process. Both are tasks that no team, Wake Forest included, would have an easy time accomplishing. As such, a series victory here would be one of the most triumphant of the season.

Deacs Still Searching for That Statement Win

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons celebrate after defeating the Siena Saints on Friday, February 20. | Wake Forest Athletics

Wake Forest has been in search of a marquee stamp on its resume for the entirety of the year. Series against Virginia and Florida State have come and gone with mixed and frankly disappointing results. Midweek clashes with Coastal Carolina have ended in misery. Now here comes Miami, a team that's fierce and tough. Wake Forest wants it. Wake Forest needs it. But can it take it?

Based on the evidence so far this season, the answer would be no. At each and every tough turn, the Demon Deacons have faltered. Sure, this team is probably good enough to maybe win a regional in the NCAA Tournament, though it hasn't exactly shown that game in and game out. Beating Miami would prove that such a feat is possible, something that Demon Deacons fans desperately want with every fiber of their being.

At the end of the day, this isn't necessarily a make-or-break series for Wake Forest, but it is one that could be the cornerstone of an NCAA Tournament resume.

Game 1 of the series is set for 7 p.m. ET on April 10. Saturday's clash will take place at 6 p.m. with Sunday's game at 1 p.m. Every game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.