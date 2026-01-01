Michael Irvin Celebrates Miami’s Win Over OSU by Hitting Gatorade Jug With Belt
Michael Irvin was one of the stars of Miami's win over Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. While the Hurricanes punched their ticket to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the CFP semifinals, Irvin was on the sideline trying to keep it together.
When Keionte Scott scored on a pick-six Irvin lost his mind. When Ohio State was getting back into the game he and Ray Lewis were in visible pain.
And then when Miami won Irvin went nuts again. He was all over the sideline congratuating as many players as he could.
And then after the game ended he took off his belt.
Yes, that's Michael Irvin proudly showing off his belt before whipping a Gatorade jug repeatedly.
Considering Irvin wrote "BTA" in the tweet of the video, the jug obviously represents the behind of the Buckeyes. The game ended up pretty close so it may not be the perfect metaphor, but who is going to tell him? Apparently Irvin agreed that hitting the jug was a bit too vague so he then had a red sweatshirt put on the jug and continued to hit it.
Can you imagine what he'll be up to if Miami wins the national championship?
