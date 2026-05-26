Wake Forest Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are officially on the Road to Omaha. For the fifth straight season, Wake has qualified for the NCAA Baseball Tournament and will begin its journey in the Morgantown Regional. The regional will consist of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Binghamton Bearcats, along with the Deacs.

Wake is one of just 12 teams to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the last five consecutive seasons. This ties the longest streak in program history, dating back to their qualification from 1998 to 2002. Let's take a deeper dive into the regional and outline the schedule and path for the Demon Deacons.

One of five teams to earn a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in each of the last five tournaments 🎩 pic.twitter.com/IbWf7gZzpR — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 25, 2026

Morgantown Regional Game Schedule

The schedule for play in the Morgantown Regional is broken down below:

Friday

Game 1: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky - Friday, May 29, 12 pm ET, ESPN2

Game 2: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Binghamton - Friday, May 29, 5 pm ET, ESPN+

Saturday

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): If Game 5 winner also wins Game 6

How to Watch?

Wake Forest's game one against the Wildcats can be viewed on ESPN 2. The rest of the action will be aired across ESPN's family of networks and streaming options. The game can also be listened to via audio on the Wake Forest app or the Wake Forest athletics website. Live stats and scoring will also be available on both the app and website.

Bracket Breakdown

Country roads are calling 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mWg7AQVYaz — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 25, 2026

Morgantown Regional

Wake Forest – 38-19 (ACC)

West Virginia – 39-14 (Big 12)

Kentucky – 31-21 (SEC)

Binghamton – 31-20 (AEC)

West Virginia was the 16th-seeded host team, meaning they were the lowest-ranked of all the teams that were selected to host a regional. This means that Wake was one of the committee's highest-ranked #2 seeds. Kentucky was squarely on the bubble going into Monday's selection show, and Binghampton earned an automatic bid by winning the America East Conference championship.

West Virginia is ranked four spots above Wake in the RPI at #16. They had an impressive 21-9 conference record and were 16-6 at their home ballpark. The Mountaineers finished second in the Big 12 regular season standings and were beaten by Kansas in the conference championship game. They will certainly have a good crowd, as this is only their second time in program history ever hosting a regional.

Kentucky is ranked 37th according to RPI. What kept them on the bubble was their subpar 13-17 conference record, including only winning two SEC series all season. Those series wins came against Alabama and Auburn. They did take care of business in the non-conference schedule, posting an 18-3 record.

Binghamton posted a 17-7 conference record, winning both the regular season and conference tournament titles. They are the fourth seed in the regional and are ranked 121 in RPI.

The Demon Deacons come into the regional having won 10 of their last 11 games to end the regular season, but also losing their first game in the ACC Tournament to Pitt. They are ranked 20th at RPI and hold a 16-14 conference record. We'll see if the Deacs can play good baseball and get to a Super Regional for the first time since 2023.