Wake Forest Takes Second Game of the Weekend in a Home Run Derby

Following a commanding win on Friday, the Demon Deacons followed up with an even bigger win today.

The first inning shone a dim light of what was to come from this game. Following a deep hit that allowed Dalton Wentz to run to second, Luke Costello sent it out of the park. It took no time for the Panthers to answer back. After tying the game back up in the bottom of the first, the Panthers took the lead at the bottom of the second with a 431-foot bomb. This lead would not last for long.

Wake Forest's only scoreless inning occurred in the second inning. Following that inning, Luke Costello returned to the plate to send the leadoff, Javar Williams, back home from second base. Pittsburgh answered the three runs with a commanding home run from Kai Wagner.

The rest of the match was far from close. With just two hits in the fourth inning, Wake Forest tacked on another 6 runs. This match was electric, not because of the score, but because of the power both teams presented at home plate.

Wake Forest celebrates Javar Williams (14) 2-run home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Tennessee on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Wake Forest and Pittsburgh finished the game with three home runs each. All but one hitter for the Demon Deacons advanced to at least first base, displaying an all-around solid performance for this team. It is easy to look at the scoreboard and lose sight of how well the Panthers hit the ball on Saturday. While the pitching was not what the Panthers were hoping for in this matchup, Pittsburgh has one more chance to find its footing against the Deacs.

A goal for both teams ought to be to keep baseballs in the park on Sunday. Both teams let up three more home runs than they would have liked, and for the game to be in their favor, the pitching staff will have to step up. As for the hitters, both teams seem to have a strong footing heading into this final game of the weekend. Needless to say, Wake Forest will need to stay composed regardless of the series already being set as a victory. In this same position last week, the Demon Deacons fell apart in their Sunday match against the Golden Bears. The Deacs need to maintain momentum to pick up another ACC win.

The series will conclude Sunday at 1 PM. Tune in to see Wake Forest's last match before returning to North Carolina for their midweek game.