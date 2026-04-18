Throughout this season, we have gone back and forth as to whether the Demon Deacons could put a competent offense on the field consistently. Tuesday's game against Coastal Carolina was a positive step, and Friday night's win was certainly a massive leap against a Big Four rival.

The 21-point margin of victory was a commanding way to start the weekend off right. The Deacs got the scoring started in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas. Let's go through the highlights.

Home Run Fest

Wake Forest followed up their five home run performance against Coastal Carolina on Tuesday with six deep shots on Friday. It started right away, with lead-off man Javar Williams hitting a homer on his first at bat. This tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. From there, it was all Deacs.

Second baseman Blake Schaaf was definitely the star of the night. He propelled the offense in the second inning, hitting a grand slam with bases loaded. That was his first home run of the season. He did not have to wait very long for his second. In his preceding at-bat, he hit a two-run shot to continue to extend the lead. Schaaf finished the game with four hits, four runs, and seven RBIs.

Dalton Wentz scored three runs for the Deacs near the top of the order. Kade Lewis got going with two hits, one of them being a deep home run over the jumbotron. Catcher Jimmy Keenan continued his solid play. He scored four runs and three RBIs and had another home run for the Deacs. Freshman shortstop JD Stein capped off the scoring with a two-run home run.

Good Pitching in Key Situations

Despite the final score indicating only one run for the Wolfpack, they were threatening to score many times in this game. Chris Levonas did not have his best stuff and went 3.1 innings, only giving up a run.

The Wolfpack were able to get runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. The Deacs were able to close the door when they had to, leaving runners on third base multiple times to get out of innings. Blake Morningstar pitched the final three innings in this one and was solid. He gave up three hits, no runs, and posted five strikeouts to close it out. Getting him healthier is a good sign for the Deacs.

What's Next?

The Deacs will try to follow up this dynamic performance with Game Two at the Couch tomorrow. First pitch will be at 4 pm.