Wake Forest Wasn't Alone: Friday's NCAA Regional Scores Featured Several Surprises

Move over, March Madness. The NCAA Baseball Tournament is creating its own level of "madness" with Friday's games.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons lost a tough one on Friday, 6-5, to Kentucky in the Morgantown Regional. The Deacs, though, were not the only ones to to lose a heartbreaker.

Other 2 seeds, Tennessee in the Chapel Hill Regional and Boston College in the Athens Regional, also lost their first games. No. 8 national seed Florida had to come from behind to beat the 4-seed Rider in Gainesville. And in the afternoon games, three other national seeds lost on their home diamonds. No. 9 Southern Miss lost 7-4 to Little Rock. The biggest shock of the afternoon was not Milwaukee defeating No. 4 Auburn 13-8; instead, it was St. Mary's defeating No. 1 UCLA 3-2.

Here are the results of Friday’s first-round games:

(Teams in bold won their game; this article will be updated as games go final)

2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Friday’s Games

Los Angeles Regional

(1) #1 UCLA 2 - (4) Saint Mary's 3

(2) Virginia Tech vs (3) Cal Poly

Atlanta Regional

(1) #2 Georgia Tech 22 - (4) Illinois-Chicago 5

(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) The Citadel

Athens Regional

(2) Boston College 3 - (3) Liberty 4

(1) #3 Georgia vs. (4) Long Island

Auburn Regional

(1) #4 Auburn 8 - (4) Milwaukee 13

(2) UCF vs. (3) NC State

Chapel Hill Regional

(2) Tennessee 3 - (3) East Carolina 7 (14 innings)

(1) #5 North Carolina vs. (4) Virginia Commonwealth

Austin Regional

(1) #6 Texas 19 - (4) Holy Cross 1

(2) UC Santa Barbara vs. (3) Tarleton State

Tuscaloosa Regional

(2) Oklahoma State 5 - (3) USC-Update 8

(1) #7 Alabama vs. (4) Alabama State

Gainesville Regional

(1) #8 Florida 8 - (4) Rider 7

(2) Miami vs. (3) Troy)

Hattiesburg Regional

(1) #9 Southern Miss 4 - (4) Little Rock 7

(2) Virginia vs. (3) Jacksonville State

Tallahassee Regional

(1) #10 Florida State vs. (4) St. John's

(2) Coastal Carolina vs. (3) Northern Illinois

Eugene Regional

(2) Oregon State 2 - (3) Washington State 3

(1) #11 Oregon vs. (4) Yale

College Station Regional

(1) #12 Texas A&M vs. (4) Lamar

(2) USC vs. (3) Texas State

Lincoln Regional

(1) #13 Nebraska vs. (4) South Dakota State

(2) Ole Miss vs. (3) Arizona State

Starkville Regional

(1) #14 Mississippi State 10 - (4) Lipscomb 1

(2) Cincinnati vs. (3) Louisiana

Lawrence Regional

(1) #15 Kansas 6 - (4) Northeastern 3

(2) Arkansas vs. (3) Missouri State

Morgantown Regional

(2) Wake Forest 5 - (3) Kentucky (6)

(1) #16 West Virginia vs. (4) Binghamton

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

The Deacs fall to the losers' bracket of the Morgantown Regional. They will play an elimination game on Saturday, May 30, at 12 pm ET against the loser of the West Virginia/Binghamton game. It can be seen on the ESPN networks, most likely ESPN+.