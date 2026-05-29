Our Staff Picks Every NCAA Baseball Regional Winner — Including Wake Forest’s Fate
The Road to Omaha is underway. Sixty-four teams begin play today in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, all with hopes of being one of the eight teams to make it to Omaha next month. By Sunday, or perhaps Monday, we will be down to 16 teams that advance to next weekend's Super Regionals.
For the fifth straight year, Wake Forest is back in the tournament, a feat only 12 other teams can claim. The Demon Deacons play Kentucky today in the first game of the Morgantown Regional. Will they survive and make it to the Super Regionals? To do so, after today's game, they will most likely have to get past host and No. 16 national seed West Virginia.
Before the games began, our staff made their predictions as to which team would win each Regional. And yes, our staff was almost unanimous in predicting Wake Forest would win the Morgantown Regional. We had only one on our team predict host West Virginia to win the Regional, but when you see who, well, it tracks - he loves to be the outlier.
Morgantown Regional Prediction
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (38-19, 16-14 ACC) are the No. 2 seed in Morgantown. They are joined by No. 1 seed West Virginia (39-14), No. 3 seed Kentucky (31-21), and No. 4 seed Binghamton.
Friday's games include Wake versus Kentucky, followed by West Virginia versus Binghamton. The winners of both games play each other Saturday night. The losers of both games will play Saturday afternoon, and the losing team will become the first eliminated from the Regional.
Consensus Pick to win the Morgantown Regional:
Wake Forest
Seven members of the Wake Forest On SI staff made predictions on the Regionals. Of those, six chose the Deacs. JD is the only one to choose the Mountaineers.
Morgantown Regional Information
For more information on the Morgantown Regional, we have made it easy to find our content:
- Wake Forest NCAA Baseball Tournament Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record
- Wake Forest Regional Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown
- Wake Forest Starting Pitcher and Lineup for Regional Game Against Kentucky
Here is the schedule for the Morgantown Regional:
- Game 1: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky - Friday, May 29, 12 pm ET, ESPN2
- Game 2: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Binghamton - Friday, May 29, 5 pm ET, ESPN+
- Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
- Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
- Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
- Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5
- Game 7 (if necessary): If Game 5 winner also wins Game 6
Predicting the Other Regionals
Check out our picks for the other 15 Regionals. You'll find some interesting choices. Let us know how we did. Do you agree? What would you change?
Los Angeles Regional
The winner of the Morgantown Regional will play the winner of the Los Angeles Regional in the Super Regionals.
The teams:
- No. 1 UCLA
- Virginia Tech
- Cal Poly
- St Mary's
Unanimous Pick: UCLA
Atlanta Regional
The teams:
- No. 2 Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma
- The Citadel
- University of Illinois-Chicago
Unanimous Pick: Georgia Tech
Athens Regional
The teams:
- No. 3 Georgia
- Boston College
- Liberty
- Long Island University
Consensus Pick: Georgia
Six writers picked Georgia; Alex picked Liberty
Auburn Regional
The teams:
- No. 4 Auburn
- UCF
- NC State
- Milwaukee
Consensus Pick: Auburn
Five writers picked Auburn; Carson and Sean both picked UCF
Chapel Hill Regional
The teams:
- No. 5 North Carolina
- Tennessee
- East Carolina
- VCU
Consensus Pick: UNC
Five writers picked UNC; Alex picked Tennessee and Sean picked East Carolina
Austin Regional
The teams:
- No. 6 Texas
- UC Santa Barbara
- Tarleton State
- Holy Cross
Consensus Pick: Texas
Five writers picked Texas; Alex and Carson both picked UC Santa Barbara
Tuscaloosa Regional
The teams:
- No. 7 Alabama
- Oklahoma State
- USC Upstate
- Alabama State
Consensus Pick: Oklahoma State
Four writers (Alex, Barry, Carson, JD) picked Oklahoma State; three writers (Justin, Sean, Seth) picked Alabama
Gainesville Regional
The teams:
- No. 8 Florida
- Miami
- Troy
- Rider
Consensus Pick: Florida
Four writers (Barry, Carson, JD, Justin) picked Florida; three writers (Alex, Sean, Seth) picked Miami
Hattiesburg Regional
The teams:
- No. 9 Southern Miss
- Virginia
- Jacksonville State
- Little Rock
Consensus Pick: Southern Miss
Four writers (Alex, Carson, JD, Seth) picked Southern Miss; three writers (Barry, Justin, Sean)
Tallahassee Regional
The teams:
- No. 10 Florida State
- Coastal Carolina
- Northern Illinois
- St. John's
Consensus Pick: Florida State
Four writers (Barry, JD, Justin, Sean) picked Florida State; three writers (Alex, Carson, Seth) picked Coastal Carolina
Eugene Regional
This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.
The teams:
- No. 11 Oregon
- Oregon State
- Washington State
- Yale
Consensus Pick: Oregon State
Four writers (Alex, Barry, Carson, JD) picked Oregon State; Justin and Seth both picked Oregon; Sean picked Washington State
College Station Regional
This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.
The teams:
- No. 12 Texas A&M
- USC
- Texas State
- Lamar
Consensus Pick: Texas A&M
Five writers picked Texas A&M; Carson picked Lamar; Seth picked Texas State
Lincoln Regional
This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.
The teams:
- No. 13 Nebraska
- Ole Miss
- Arizona State
- South Dakota State
Plurality Pick: Arizona State
Three writers (Barry, Carson, Sean) picked Arizona State; two writers picked Nebraska (JD, Seth) two writers picked Ole Miss (Alex, Justin)
Starkville Regional
The teams
- No. 14 Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
- Louisiana
- Lipscomb
Consensus Pick: Mississippi State
Five writers picked Mississippi State; two writers (Alex, Barry) picked Cincinnati
Lawrence Regional
This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.
The teams:
- No. 15 Kansas
- Arkansas
- Missouri State
- Northeastern
Consensus pick: Arkansas
Four writers (Barry, JD, Justin, Seth) picked Arkansas; two writers (Alex, Carson) picked Kansas; one writer (Sean) picked Northeastern
Meet the Staff
As the NCAA Baseball Tournament continues, our staff will make predictions each round. You will see our leaderboard. Each correct Regional pick will give that writer 10 points. Each correct Super Regional pick is 20 points. Each correct College World Series bracket pick is 30 points. And picking the correct national champion is worth 40 points.
Here are the writers on our team who made the predictions:
- Alex Gendron (our newest writer; his profile is not yet available)
- Barry Lewis
- Carson Wersal
- JD Andress
- Justin Kontul
- Sean Kennedy
- Seth Dowdle
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 12+ writers and photographers covering all sports at Wake Forest. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, ACC Kickoff, and ACC Tipoff. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.