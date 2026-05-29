Our Staff Picks Every NCAA Baseball Regional Winner — Including Wake Forest’s Fate

The Road to Omaha is underway. Sixty-four teams begin play today in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, all with hopes of being one of the eight teams to make it to Omaha next month. By Sunday, or perhaps Monday, we will be down to 16 teams that advance to next weekend's Super Regionals.

For the fifth straight year, Wake Forest is back in the tournament, a feat only 12 other teams can claim. The Demon Deacons play Kentucky today in the first game of the Morgantown Regional. Will they survive and make it to the Super Regionals? To do so, after today's game, they will most likely have to get past host and No. 16 national seed West Virginia.

Before the games began, our staff made their predictions as to which team would win each Regional. And yes, our staff was almost unanimous in predicting Wake Forest would win the Morgantown Regional. We had only one on our team predict host West Virginia to win the Regional, but when you see who, well, it tracks - he loves to be the outlier.

Morgantown Regional Prediction

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (38-19, 16-14 ACC) are the No. 2 seed in Morgantown. They are joined by No. 1 seed West Virginia (39-14), No. 3 seed Kentucky (31-21), and No. 4 seed Binghamton.

Friday's games include Wake versus Kentucky, followed by West Virginia versus Binghamton. The winners of both games play each other Saturday night. The losers of both games will play Saturday afternoon, and the losing team will become the first eliminated from the Regional.

Consensus Pick to win the Morgantown Regional:

Wake Forest

Seven members of the Wake Forest On SI staff made predictions on the Regionals. Of those, six chose the Deacs. JD is the only one to choose the Mountaineers.

Morgantown Regional Information

For more information on the Morgantown Regional, we have made it easy to find our content:

Here is the schedule for the Morgantown Regional:

Game 1: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky - Friday, May 29, 12 pm ET, ESPN2

Game 2: No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Binghamton - Friday, May 29, 5 pm ET, ESPN+

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): If Game 5 winner also wins Game 6

Predicting the Other Regionals

Check out our picks for the other 15 Regionals. You'll find some interesting choices. Let us know how we did. Do you agree? What would you change?

Los Angeles Regional

The winner of the Morgantown Regional will play the winner of the Los Angeles Regional in the Super Regionals.

The teams:

- No. 1 UCLA

- Virginia Tech

- Cal Poly

- St Mary's

Unanimous Pick: UCLA

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Atlanta Regional

The teams:

- No. 2 Georgia Tech

- Oklahoma

- The Citadel

- University of Illinois-Chicago

Unanimous Pick: Georgia Tech

Athens Regional

The teams:

- No. 3 Georgia

- Boston College

- Liberty

- Long Island University

Consensus Pick: Georgia

Six writers picked Georgia; Alex picked Liberty

Auburn Regional

The teams:

- No. 4 Auburn

- UCF

- NC State

- Milwaukee

Consensus Pick: Auburn

Five writers picked Auburn; Carson and Sean both picked UCF

Chapel Hill Regional

The teams:

- No. 5 North Carolina

- Tennessee

- East Carolina

- VCU

Consensus Pick: UNC

Five writers picked UNC; Alex picked Tennessee and Sean picked East Carolina

Austin Regional

The teams:

- No. 6 Texas

- UC Santa Barbara

- Tarleton State

- Holy Cross

Consensus Pick: Texas

Five writers picked Texas; Alex and Carson both picked UC Santa Barbara

Tuscaloosa Regional

The teams:

- No. 7 Alabama

- Oklahoma State

- USC Upstate

- Alabama State

Consensus Pick: Oklahoma State

Four writers (Alex, Barry, Carson, JD) picked Oklahoma State; three writers (Justin, Sean, Seth) picked Alabama

Gainesville Regional

The teams:

- No. 8 Florida

- Miami

- Troy

- Rider

Consensus Pick: Florida

Four writers (Barry, Carson, JD, Justin) picked Florida; three writers (Alex, Sean, Seth) picked Miami

Hattiesburg Regional

The teams:

- No. 9 Southern Miss

- Virginia

- Jacksonville State

- Little Rock

Consensus Pick: Southern Miss

Four writers (Alex, Carson, JD, Seth) picked Southern Miss; three writers (Barry, Justin, Sean)

Tallahassee Regional

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers second baseman Blake Barthol (7) throws to first base against the LSU Tigers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The teams:

- No. 10 Florida State

- Coastal Carolina

- Northern Illinois

- St. John's

Consensus Pick: Florida State

Four writers (Barry, JD, Justin, Sean) picked Florida State; three writers (Alex, Carson, Seth) picked Coastal Carolina

Eugene Regional

This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.

The teams:

- No. 11 Oregon

- Oregon State

- Washington State

- Yale

Consensus Pick: Oregon State

Four writers (Alex, Barry, Carson, JD) picked Oregon State; Justin and Seth both picked Oregon; Sean picked Washington State

College Station Regional

This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.

The teams:

- No. 12 Texas A&M

- USC

- Texas State

- Lamar

Consensus Pick: Texas A&M

Five writers picked Texas A&M; Carson picked Lamar; Seth picked Texas State

Lincoln Regional

This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.

The teams:

- No. 13 Nebraska

- Ole Miss

- Arizona State

- South Dakota State

Plurality Pick: Arizona State

Three writers (Barry, Carson, Sean) picked Arizona State; two writers picked Nebraska (JD, Seth) two writers picked Ole Miss (Alex, Justin)

Starkville Regional

The teams

- No. 14 Mississippi State

- Cincinnati

- Louisiana

- Lipscomb

Consensus Pick: Mississippi State

Five writers picked Mississippi State; two writers (Alex, Barry) picked Cincinnati

Lawrence Regional

This is one of four Regionals in which our team predicted three different teams to win.

The teams:

- No. 15 Kansas

- Arkansas

- Missouri State

- Northeastern

Consensus pick: Arkansas

Four writers (Barry, JD, Justin, Seth) picked Arkansas; two writers (Alex, Carson) picked Kansas; one writer (Sean) picked Northeastern

Meet the Staff

As the NCAA Baseball Tournament continues, our staff will make predictions each round. You will see our leaderboard. Each correct Regional pick will give that writer 10 points. Each correct Super Regional pick is 20 points. Each correct College World Series bracket pick is 30 points. And picking the correct national champion is worth 40 points.

Here are the writers on our team who made the predictions: