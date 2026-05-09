Wake Forest Wins Against Western Carolina in Series Opening Game

After a week of rest, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were able to keep their win streak alive and claim victory over Western Carolina in a Friday night battle at the Couch. The Catamounts of Western Carolina play in the SoCon and sit at a 32-17 record.

Let's break down all the highlights from the game one action.

Friday night guys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BMjrs5kag8 — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 8, 2026

Almost Perfect Pitching

With the end of the regular season approaching, you want to be peaking at the right time. That definitely seems to be the case for the Deacs' pitching staff. In nine innings, Wake allowed just two hits to the Catamounts that resulted in just one run.

It was a three-man show Friday night. Demon Deacon ace, Chris Levonas, started the game. He allowed no hits and notched four strikeouts in the two innings he threw. His exit from the game after this was planned in order to keep him healthy going into the Duke series next weekend. He also received the win for the outing, moving him to 9-3 on the season.

Evan Jones came in to relieve Levonas. He pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one run. He did have three strikeouts, but also allowed five walks, which is definitely something the coaches will want him to clean up.

Maybe the most solid performance was from reliever Zach Johnston. He threw four perfect innings, giving up no hits and no runs to go along with five strikeouts. He got his first save of the season in this one by finishing it off in the ninth.

Two Big Innings

The Deacs' offense did not have its most explosive performance in this one, but it was solid enough to get the job done. They grabbed the lead right away in the first inning, scoring three runs to begin the night. After a Javar Williams single and a Luke Costello walk, Kade Lewis cashed in with a home run to get the three-run advantage. This was his 13th of the season as he continues his solid play.

In the fourth inning, the Deacs added three more runs to their advantage. It was two home runs that provided the offensive splash. To lead off the inning, Dalton Wentz homered to right field for his 13th of the season. Andrew Costello followed his lead, hitting his second home run of the season. It was a two-run shot and grew the advantage to 6-0 over the Catamounts.

Handled business 🤝 pic.twitter.com/paqIply3ck — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 9, 2026

What's Next?

The Deacs will be back in action at the Couch on Saturday against the Catamounts to try to win the series. The game will begin at 6 pm.