Wake Forest Wins Their Second Matchup with Siena

After scraping by on Friday, Wake Forest answered with a strong second day. Entering the matchup, Wake Forest led with Chris Levonas on the mound. Levonas looked strong to start the game, striking out his first two opponents at bat with a fly out to close the inning. Chris Levonas rounded out the first three innings by allowing just two Saints to touch first base.

Offensively, the Demon Deacons were dangerous. Luke Costello singled a ball short to left-center field, sending Javar Williams back to home for the first run of the game. Solid contact from Ryan Preisano and Jimmy Keenan sent two more runs in for the Demon Deacons.

Solid offense continued into the second inning for the Demon Deacons. Luke Costello sent two runners home, totalling 3 RBIs in just two innings. After a scoreless inning for both teams, the score sat at 5-0 in favor of the Demon Deacons.

The Saints looked for a spark to ignite a comeback at David F. Couch Field. Subbing in Richie Paltridge, the Saints hoped to slow down the raging Demon Deacon offense. Wake Forest was held to just one run, moving the score to 6-0.

Siena Gets on the Board

Josh Thompson sent the first and only Saint of the showing home with a single to center field. In potent fashion, the Demon Deacons responded with a run of their own. By the start of the sixth inning, it seemed apparent to most that the Demon Deacons were well in control of the game. Duncan Marsten threw the remainder of the game and looked stout. Of the 12 batters Marsten faced, 7 of them were struck out. Duncan Marsten also allowed 0 runs as pitcher.

Wake Forest dominated on all fronts in this game. In the previous matchup, Siena gave the Demon Deacons a true scare. After leading for a portion of the game, Wake Forest was able to pull away at the end. A large question going into this game was whether the Demon Deacons could stay out of trouble with strong pitching performances.

Chris Levanos put all doubts to sleep by only allowing 3 hits and 1 run through a total of 5 innings. Levanos struck out 10 of his 19 batters faced, and only balled out one batter.

The Demon Deacons will conclude their weekend matchup against Siena on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Fans will be crowding David F. Couch Field to cheer on the Demon Deacons.