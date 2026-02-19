Walter earns 500th Wake Forest win, Deacons earn nail-biting victory in home-opener

It took a late-game pitching change and an escape from ninth-inning loaded basepaths, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons came away with a milestone victory for Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter in their home opener on Tuesday.

After a tropical start to the season in the 2026 Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the Demon Deacons arrived back in Winston-Salem to take on a fellow Piedmont Triad rival in the High Point Panthers.

Out To Early Lead

Demon Deacons Outfielder Andrew Costello (26) cracks the ball of his bat for one of his two hits of the night. | Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

Wake Forest's offense got rolling in the first inning, with aggressive at-bats against High Point starter Noah Zimmerman. Zimmerman let up four earned and five total runs across two innings pitched, including three runs in the first inning. Demon Deacons Dalton Wentz, Matt Conte, and Jackson Miller were all able to knock runs in, and Wake Forest led 3-0 at the end of the first frame.

In the top of the second inning, the Panthers answered with a single run, set up by a Christian Smith double and a subsequent fielder's choice. In the bottom of the second, though, the Demon Deacons responded immediately after, as freshman Andrew Costello doubled to left field, scoring Blake Schaaf and Javar Williams, expanding the Wake Forest lead to 5-1.

Too Close For Comfort

Demon Deacon starting pitcher Cameron Bagwell let up four runs across four innings, three of which were earned. | Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

Wake Forest starting pitcher Cameron Bagwell had managed the first few innings of his start well, until the Panthers found momentum in the top of the fourth inning.

After leading off with a hit batter, Smith hit his second double of the day, scoring a run. Smith would take a trot around the bases after High Point outfielder Jake McCarter launched a home run to center field, reducing the Demon Deacons' lead to only a single run.

"[Cameron] Bagwell didn’t have great stuff today," said Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter. "I probably made a mistake in pitching him on Saturday in Puerto Rico, but he battled."

Bagwell was taken out after the fourth inning, replaced by reliever Zach Johnston. Johnston let up a run in the top of the 6th, but steadied the bullpen, as he has throughout his Wake Forest career. In the meantime, the Demon Deacon offense proved unfruitful, being held scoreless throughout a three-inning stretch.

"Zach Johnston pitched well," Walter said. "...We’re still struggling on the offensive side of the ball, especially with runners on base. I think we were 4-for-20 today with runners on base. That will turn. We’re a good offensive club. We’re not swinging it great right now, but that will turn soon."

Closing It Out

Wake Forest slides into one of the bags, one of the many advanced bases that the Demon Deacons had during the day. | Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

The bottom of the sixth proved to be breakout time for Wake Forest freshman Andrew Costello, who notched his second extra-base hit of the day with a triple to center field. Not only did Costello score an RBi on the play by knocking in JD Stein, but Costello would touch home plate moments later, putting the Demon Deacons ahead by two runs.

Despite the cushion, tides turned in the top of the ninth inning, when the Panthers were able to load the bases (and score a run), threatening the Demon Deacons with an opportunity for an upset. With two outs and bases loaded, Walter went to the arm of freshman Ryan Bosch, who struck out the hot bat of Smith to clinch the Demon Deacons' first home win of the season.

"You have to find ways to win those close ones," said Walter, who earned his 500th win as the Head Coach of Wake Forest Baseball. "It wasn’t how we drew it up, and it wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it."

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

Walter and the Demon Deacons take on Siena at David Couch Ballpark this weekend, in the first home weekend series of the season.

