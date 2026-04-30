Wake Forest Wins Tight Midweek Matchup

Following a devastatingly close series on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Demon Deacons found a way to get it done against Appalachian State on Tuesday night.

The first inning came and went quickly, with Dalton Wentz being the only player for either team to make it off of home plate. From the very beginning, it was clear that we were in for a defensive showdown.

Duncan Marsten retired the first nine batters he faced in the first three innings. With a stout defensive effort, Wake Forest had the opportunity to take the lead at the bottom of the second inning. Andrew Costello did just that. With one out on the board and a 2-2 count, Costello homered for the first time this season to deep left field.

Appalachian State finally had a breakthrough in the top of the fourth inning. Ethan Puig put the Mountaineers on the board with an RBI double. Directly after, Kameron Miller homered to deep center field. So, entering the fifth inning, Appalachian State led 2-1 against the Demon Deacons.

Entering the fifth inning, Wake Forest needed to turn the momentum of this game in their favor. Marsten locked back in defensively by retiring all three of the first batters he faced. After the Mountaineer pitcher, Everette Harris, hit JD Stein with a pitch, he was subbed out for Max Tramontana. Tramontana followed this by hitting Javar Williams with just his second pitch. Luke Costello loaded the bases by being walked.

So, with one out and bases loaded, the Demon Deacons had an opportunity to shift the momentum of this game. With Kade Lewis at bat and facing a 2-1 count, Lewis sent Stein home with a single to right field. Max Tramontana got out of the jam by retiring the last two batters.

The rest of the game was quite stagnant. Neither team could get on the board the rest of the game. Will Rays successfully saved the game for the Demon Deacons, not allowing a single hit in the 1.1 innings he pitched.

What's Next?

After getting the bounce-back they needed, Wake Forest is looking to continue this great play onto the adjusted weekend schedule. Instead of the usual series starting on Friday, the Demon Deacons will play the Louisville Cardinals today.

The Demon Deacons are at home and need to prove themselves down the stretch for some optimism for the upcoming postseason.