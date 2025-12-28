Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Birmingham Bowl
Two middling Sun Belt Conference teams will look to end the 2025 season on a high note in this year’s Birmingham Bowl. Georgia Southern will face Appalachian State as a 7.5-point favorite after wrapping up the regular season as a .500 team following its win over Marshall. The Mountaineers are slightly worse off.
The Eagles have a solid passing attack thanks to JC French IV’s connection with standout receiver Camden Brown. The dynamic duo could expose App State’s secondary, which gave up more passing yards (3,312) than any other team in the Sun Belt Conference. The underdogs will have to buckle down on defense to stay close.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia Southern: -7.5 (-106)
- Appalachian State: +7.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Georgia Southern: -280
- Appalachian State: +225
Total: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 29
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Southern: 6-6
- Appalachian State: 5-7
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Key Players to Watch
Georgia Southern
Camden Brown: Brown is second in the Sun Belt in receiving yards with 1,049, and leads the conference in receiving touchdowns with 14. The former Auburn wideout was hardly utilized at his last school but is enjoying a breakout campaign. He’s gone over 100 receiving yards in five games this season and has four multi-touchdown games to his name.
Appalachian State
Jaquari Lewis: The Mountaineers appear to have relinquished lead back duties to Lewis. The true freshman has amassed 283 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 55 carries in his previous two games. He’s also caught nine passes for 60 yards during that stretch. App State could continue to feed him all game against the Sun Belt’s worst run defense.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Prediction and Pick
Georgia Southern and Appalachian State have nearly identical records straight up and against the spread this year. However, the Eagles have dominated this matchup in recent years and have covered four times in their previous five meetings with the Mountaineers.
French has been especially productive against the Mountaineers’ secondary, as 2-0 against them as a starter with 518 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. App State had a tough time asserting itself on the ground earlier this year, though.
The Mountaineers lost outright as five-point favorites in their first meeting with the Eagles this year and only managed to generate 77 rushing yards at home. They could have a tougher time at a neutral venue.
App State has struggled to match the production of its opponents and has lost its last five games by an average of 12.4 points. Georgie Southern’s passing game seems poised to get the job done again on Monday.
PICK: Georgia Southern -7.5 (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
