Wake Forest’s Kade Lewis Earns Weekly Honors After Dominant Efforts

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons were dominant at the plate this past week. They outscored their opponents 45-14, which enabled them to claim three of four in what could be the resurgence this squad needed heading into the stretch run of the season. All that offensive production was obviously a team effort, but one player in particular stood out above the rest: Kade Lewis.

Lewis, a junior outfielder from Sartell, Minn., was named the ACC Player of the Week — the first Demon Deacon to receive the honor this season — as well as the Golden Spikes x D1 Baseball Player of the Week for his performance against Coastal Carolina and NC State. He went 10-for-14 — an otherworldly .714 batting average — over the four games, racking up 10 RBIs and six runs scored in the process. It was one of those weeks where a player is seemingly seeing beachballs at the dish — nothing could stop him. It didn’t matter who was pitching or who the opponent was, Lewis was connecting with the baseball.

Lewis’ awesome week made him the team leader in batting average at .367 and in hits with 58. For avid watchers of Wake Forest baseball, this isn’t a surprise. Lewis has been a lynchpin all season, and his breakout week is just the next step in what could be an amazing end to the year for the Minnesota native.

A Monster Week at the Plate

Kade Lewis rounds third base after homering to right field, March 1, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

The nitty-gritty of Lewis’ performance this past week is something out of this world.

Against No. 7 Coastal Carolina on April 14, Lewis went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run, and drew a walk. That same trend continued once the Deacs’ weekend series vs. NC State commenced on April 17, as he went 2-for-3 in the opener, the highlight being a two-run home run — his sixth of the season — in the second inning. He’d rack up six hits throughout the rest of the series, three on Saturday and three more on Sunday, including two more homers to bring his season total to eight.

ACC Hit Leaders through Week 10



1. Jarren Advincula (Georgia Tech)- 68

2. Tague Davis (Louisville)- 61

T3. Julio Solier (Boston College)- 60

Owen Hall (North Carolina)- 60

Kade Lewis (Wake Forest)- 58#ItJustMeansLess #GoACC pic.twitter.com/nIvnzrWC5V — Just Means Less ACC (@JML_ACC) April 21, 2026

Wow.

If you haven’t caught on yet, Lewis is a hit machine. He leads Wake Forest with 19 multi-hit games, six of which are outings where he had at least three. It’s that kind of offensive output a team can anchor its production on. Luckily for Wake Forest, Lewis is right there to provide the goods.

What’s Next for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons?

The Demon Deacons continue their quest for a national title with their last home midweek contest of the season against UNC Greensboro on April 21 at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra. Duncan Marsten will toe the slab for Wake Forest, while Mayson Dear will get the ball for UNC Greensboro.