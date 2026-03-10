Wake Forest’s Blake Morningstar Earns ACC Honor After Gem

Blake Morningstar might’ve gotten off to a rocky start, but everything appears to be smooth sailing now.

Morningstar’s inaugural outing of the season was not one for the record books. He went just three innings and allowed five runs on five hits to an otherwise innocuous Houston squad. He followed that up with another less-than-stellar performance against Siena, giving some the impression that 2026 would not be the year that Morningstar truly emerged as one of the best pitchers in the ACC.

Tossed a gem 💎 pic.twitter.com/rmK7UJpgUA — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) March 9, 2026

Whoever thought that was wrong.

The junior from Pennsylvania has turned around and delivered two consecutive spectacular outings, with the latest gem — a six-inning masterpiece in the conference opener versus Stanford — earning him ACC Pitcher of the Week honors.

The doubters were wrong. The haters, too. Blake Morningstar is an ace, and no one can take that title away from him.

Morningstar’s Brilliance Much Needed in ACC Opener

Starting pitcher Blake Morningstar celebrates on the mound against LMU, February 27, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

The numbers in Morningstar’s brilliant effort against Stanford just pop off the page. His 11 strikeouts, which were a career high, are the obvious headline. Stanford hitters were mowed down left and right by Morningstar’s spectacular arsenal, one that has been completely unleashed the past two weeks. Over Morningstar’s last two starts, he’s struck out 20 hitters, which is the most he’s sat down on strikes over a two-game stretch in his collegiate career.

Only two Cardinal batters managed to get a hit off Morningstar, and only six hitters in general have done so in his last two starts. Of course, the most important aspect of pitching is run prevention, something Morningstar has also excelled at lately. He surrendered just one tally to Stanford, and none to Loyola Marymount on Feb. 27. Talk about turning over a new leaf!

Wake Forest went on to win the game 7-4, the first victory in what ended up being a sweep to open conference play. Morningstar’s outing was by far the most impressive pitching performance that a Demon Deacons' arm put up, as the Cardinal went on to rack up a combined 19 runs throughout the next two games of the series. It didn’t matter. The Wake Forest bats backed their pitchers up and delivered wins nonetheless.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

A massive midweek tilt with No. 16 Coastal Carolina is on deck for the Demon Deacons on March 10. First pitch is at 6 p.m. from Conway, South Carolina, and can be seen on ESPN+. After that, Wake Forest will duel No. 20 Florida State in Winston-Salem in a three-game series from March 13-15.