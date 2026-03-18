The Wake Forest baseball team is 15-5 (3-3 ACC) after the first two weeks of conference play. This past weekend, Florida State swept the Deacs, which came just days after Coastal Carolina ended the winning streak. Both of those teams are nationally ranked.

So, after losing four straight games, what does that mean for the Deacs in this week's national polls? Last week, before the trip to Conway, Wake was ranked No. 12-13 in most polls. This week, well, needless to say, they dropped.

Wake Forest is still ranked in four of our six polls and is receiving votes in another. However, the highest ranking they received this week was No. 23. It's No. 24 or No. 25 in the others.

Ranked ACC Baseball Teams - Week Five

Wake Forest is one of 11 ACC teams ranked or receiving votes in at least one of the six national polls. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are the highest-ranked team from the conference this week and are No. 3 in all six polls.

Clemson (16-4, 1-2 ACC) - No. 14 Baseball America, No. 15 (NCBWA), No. 17 (College Baseball Central and USA Today Coaches Poll, and No. 19 (D1 Baseball and Perfect Game)

(16-4, 1-2 ACC) - No. 14 Baseball America, No. 15 (NCBWA), No. 17 (College Baseball Central and USA Today Coaches Poll, and No. 19 (D1 Baseball and Perfect Game) Duke (15-7, 3-3 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)

(15-7, 3-3 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA) Florida State (16-3, 3-0 ACC) - No. 6 (College Baseball Central), No. 9 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 10 (Baseball America and NCBWA), and No. 11 (D1 Baseball and Perfect Game)

(16-3, 3-0 ACC) - No. 6 (College Baseball Central), No. 9 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 10 (Baseball America and NCBWA), and No. 11 (D1 Baseball and Perfect Game) Georgia Tech (17-3, 4-2 ACC) - No. 3 (Baseball America, College Baseball Central, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Poll)

(17-3, 4-2 ACC) - No. 3 (Baseball America, College Baseball Central, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and USA Today Coaches Poll) Louisville (14-6, 2-1 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)

(14-6, 2-1 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll) Miami (14-6, 2-4 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)

(14-6, 2-4 ACC) - Receiving votes (NCBWA) North Carolina (17-3-1, 4-2 ACC) - No. 9 (NCBWA), No. 10 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 11 (Baseball America and College Baseball Central), No. 14 (D1 Baseball), and No. 15 (Perfect Game)

(17-3-1, 4-2 ACC) - No. 9 (NCBWA), No. 10 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 11 (Baseball America and College Baseball Central), No. 14 (D1 Baseball), and No. 15 (Perfect Game) North Carolina State (16-4, 2-1 ACC) - No. 10 (D1 Baseball), No. 12 (Baseball America), No. 13 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 14 (Perfect Game), and No. 16 (College Baseball Central)

(16-4, 2-1 ACC) - No. 10 (D1 Baseball), No. 12 (Baseball America), No. 13 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 14 (Perfect Game), and No. 16 (College Baseball Central) Pittsburgh (14-4, 2-1 ACC) - Receiving votes (College Baseball Central)

(14-4, 2-1 ACC) - Receiving votes (College Baseball Central) Virginia (16-4, 4-2 ACC) - No. 9 (Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game), No. 10 (College Baseball Central), and No. 12 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)

(16-4, 4-2 ACC) - No. 9 (Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game), No. 10 (College Baseball Central), and No. 12 (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll) Wake Forest (15-5, 3-3 ACC) - No. 23 (Perfect Game), No. 24 (D1 Baseball and NCBWA), No. 25 (USA Today Coaches Poll), and receiving votes (College Baseball Central)

Wake Forest LHP Rhys Bowie pitches in the loss to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, March 10. | wake forest basebal

Of Wake Forest's non-conference opponents so far in the 2026 season, only Coastal Carolina appears in the national polls. The Chanticleers, who defeated the Deacs last week, are No. 16 (D1 Baseball, No. 18 (NCBWA), No. 20 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 22 (College Baseball Central), and receiving votes (Perfect Game).

Nationally, the top three are the same across all six polls - No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Texas, and No. 3 Georgia Tech. Other teams in the top five, which vary depending on the poll, include a foursome of SEC teams - Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, and Mississippi State.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

Wake Forest continues ACC play with a weekend series in Charlottesville against the Virginia Cavaliers. Game one of the series is Friday, March 20, at 6 pm ET. Game two is Saturday, March 21, at 4 pm ET, while the final game on Sunday is at 1 pm ET.