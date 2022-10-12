2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Clemson Tigers

Brad Brownell could be on the hot seat if the Tigers don't make the postseason in 2022=23 © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Brad Brownell (13th season)

2021 in Review

Record: 17-16 (8-12)

ACC Finish: 10th place

KenPom Ranking: 71 (49 Offense, 101 Defense)

Postseason: Lost in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament

Expectations for Brad Brownell’s group weren’t very high entering last season. However, they were coming off of an NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 7 seed. Somebody needed to step up after the heart and soul of the team, Aamir Simms, graduated. That guy was PJ Hall, who shined in year two, increasing his scoring average by 12 points from 3.5 to 15.5 PPG and coming in second in ACC Most Improved Player voting.

Clemson started the season 5-4, losing to the three best teams they played in non-conference (St. Bonaventure, West Virginia, Rutgers). From Jan. 4 to Feb. 19, the Tigers went an abysmal 3-11. From that point on, Clemson won five straight, including wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. They carried that momentum into the second round of the ACC tournament, but fell in overtime at the buzzer to VT. Hall missed a free throw when Clemson led by two with seven seconds left, opening the door for Darius Maddox who drilled an off-balance three.

Brownell coached teams usually pride themselves on the defensive end, but defense was a weakness in 2021. They ranked outside the top 100 in KenPom defense, the first time in his tenure they were lower than 86th. From 2018-2021, they were no worse than 33rd.

#24 PJ Hall walks off the court in Brooklyn after Virginia Tech's game winning shot © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Outlook:

Who’s Out: Al-Amir Dawes (Seton Hall), Nick Honor (Missouri), David Collins, Naz Bohannon

Who’s In: Brevin Galloway (Boston College), Dillon Hunter, R.J. Godfrey, Chauncey Wiggins, Chauncey Gibson, Josh Beadle

Projected Starting Lineup:

Sr. G Alex Hemenway (6-3, 195)

Jr. G Chase Hunter (6-4, 204 lbs)

Gr. G Brevin Galloway (6-2, 215)

Gr. F Hunter Tyson (6-8, 215)

Jr. C PJ Hall (6-10, 240)

Off the Bench:

Fr. G Dillon Hunter (6-4, 180)

Fr. F RJ Godfrey (6-7, 225)

Fr. F Chauncey Wiggins (6-9, 205)

R-Fr. G Josh Beadle (6-3, 180)

So. F Ian Schieffelin (6-7, 225)

So. C Ben Middlebrooks (6-10, 225)

Fr. G Chauncey Gibson (6-5, 190)

Clemson is without their top three guards from last season. David Collins (10.0 PPG) graduated, while Al-Amir Dawes (11.3 PPG) and Nick Honor (7.7 PPG) both transferred. These guys shouldered the ball handling responsibilities and powered the Clemson offense. They each chipped in over two assists per game as well.

The one returning backcourt member is junior Chase Hunter (6.7 PPG, .45 FG%) who started 15 games last year. He showed flashes of being a legit ACC scorer in February, scoring a career high 21 points in an upset win over Wake, only to set a new high three days later with 23 in a road win over Boston College. Hunter is likely Clemson’s best guard, so they will need him to consistently perform at a high level in an expanded role this season.

#3 Chase Hunter surveys the court vs Florida State © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Smooth big man PJ Hall took a massive leap in year two (15.5 PPG, .49 FG%, 5.8 REB, 1.4 BLK), while playing through injury for most of it. That makes his production even more impressive. The issue was addressed this summer; he underwent right knee surgery in July. There is no clear timetable for his return, but the team is optimistic that he will be back before ACC play begins. It’ll be tough sledding without him, but when he returns, he should be one of the best bigs in the conference.

The frontcourt only loses Naz Bohannon (5.7 PPG, 4.1 REB), who was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars trying out as a tight end. Behind Hall, Ian Schieffelin and Ben Middlebrooks will see a lot more minutes this year. Brownell uses Schiefflin, a great passer, as an undersized (6-7) five man. Middlebrooks is more of a prototypical center (6-10, 225), but is less polished. They played a combined six minutes in the ACC Tournament game against Virginia Tech, which highlights the massive hole this team will have in the frontcourt before Hall returns.

Hunter and Hall were both on the 2020-21 team that made the NCAA Tournament, as were veterans Hunter Tyson (10 PPG, 5.5 REB) and Alex Hemmenway (.42 career 3P%). Tyson is a returning starter and a solid all around player who knows the system. Hemmenway has never averaged more than 16 minutes played in his three years at Clemson as a shooting specialist. Either a lot more will be asked of him this season — which could potentially include some time at point guard—or one of the freshmen is going to be thrust into an important role early.

Clemson brings in the 32nd best recruiting class in the nation according to 247sports. The class includes Chase’s brother Dillon Hunter, two guys named Chauncey (Wiggins, Gibson), and RJ Godfrey. It’s not out of the question that Dillon (6-3), a three-star recruit, could challenge for the starting point guard spot off the bat.

Another option for this point guard spot in question is Josh Beadle. The redshirt freshman sparked some buzz over the summer with his play on the team's Europe trip.

Of the Chaunceys, Wiggins is much more likely to make an impact as a freshman. His ability to stretch the floor as a four man will be key, as he’ll likely sub in for Tyson. Godfrey is a physical and athletic wing player, and he could also get minutes early on as well.

Clemson has an interesting mix of youth and experience. The one transfer portal add is super senior Brevin Galloway, who played for Boston College last year, and is now on his third team in three years. Galloway loves to let it fly, but his shooting numbers took a steep drop off last season (.26 3P%). The veteran will likely be in the starting lineup off the bat, but I expect him to yield a bit more to the younger guys as the season goes on.

ACC Prediction: 14th place

I’m out on this team. Finishing this low would be unacceptable for Brownell’s program, and if I’m right about this he will likely be fired. PJ Hall is by far their best player, and the fact that he won’t be back for at least a month is a major blow. I like Chase Hunter a lot, but I don’t know if he’s ready to be the second best player on a good ACC team, and the go to guy for at least a month until Hall is back.

Point guard is a major question mark, because either somebody will be playing out of their natural position, or an inexperienced player like Beadle or Dillon Hunter will need to learn fast.

The veterans on this team are unlikely to develop much further at this point in their college careers. Galloway and Hemmenway have shown the ability to light it up from deep, but when they aren’t knocking down perimeter shots they don’t contribute much else. Tyson is a good player, but I don’t expect any type of leap from him.

If Hall comes back from injury and instantly plays at an all-ACC level, Chase Hunter becomes a legit number two option, and one or more of the freshmen emerge, I could see Clemson being a middle of the pack ACC team. Even that is asking a lot.

When does Clemson play Wake Forest?

Jan 17: Clemson at Wake Forest

