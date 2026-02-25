After a Weekend Road Loss, Can Wake Forest Rebound Against Boston College?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons made their way through a winter storm to get up to snow-covered Boston to square off with the Eagles in an ACC matchup later today. This will be the first of the Deacs' final four regular-season games as they look to clinch a spot in the ACC tournament.

Last Time Out

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) dunks the ball defended by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

We last saw the Deacs on the court this past weekend when they played Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The game was back-and-forth for the first ten minutes before Virginia Tech took a firm lead that Wake could never catch up to.

The Deacs made their first four threes, and it looked like it would be a carry-over from the Clemson game. However, they continued to make only two of their next 26 attempts from distance. They shot just 20% from beyond the arc in total, and did not get enough production from their guards, outside of Juke Harris.

Maybe even more concerning was the fact that Deacs' defense took a step from where it had been during the three-game win streak. They allowed Virginia Tech to make 31 field goals while shooting above 50% from the floor. The Hokies also shot around 40% from three. Virginia Tech was red hot all day, but the Deacs certainly made it easier for them defensively.

How does Wake Forest Steady the Ship?

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes walks off the court after the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Despite everything seeming to come unraveled from the Deacs' win streak, they have an opportunity to bounce back against a weaker Boston College team. The Eagles are a half-game out of last place in the ACC. They have only won two league games at home against Pitt and Syracuse.

Boston College is one of the weakest teams in the entire country when it comes to shooting percentages inside and outside the arc. This is an opportunity for Wake Forest's defense to get back to where it was before and really make it tough on the Eagles offensively. Staying in front and contesting three-point shooters will be key points.

If there was one positive to carry over from last weekend, the Deacs got good production from inside the paint. Both Tre'Von Spillers and Cooper Schwieger scored in double figures and look for that production to continue against a weak Boston College frontcourt. Outscoring the Eagles in the paint will be a huge key to victory. Look for Juke Harris to get downhill and attack as well.

How to Watch?

The game will take place at 6 pm tonight in Boston and can be viewed on the ACC Network. Looking ahead, the Deacs will then play another Northeast opponent, but this time in their own building, when they welcome the Syracuse Orange this weekend.