Baba Miller: Florida State's Mystery Freshman

Florida State’s prized freshman forward Baba Miller has provided one of the strangest and most winding tales of the 2022 college basketball season. Miller was a highly touted recruit out of Spain and committed to Florida State in early June 2022. However, in October, the NCAA found out that Miller had accepted money from a third party to cover travel expenses for a recruitment camp he attended in 2020. He was subsequently slapped with a 16-game suspension even though Miller’s family immediately repaid the debt.

The decision didn’t make much sense and was met with great skepticism across the college basketball landscape. Nonetheless, Miller hasn’t been available to this point and will make his debut as Florida State takes on Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Player Profile

Miller stands at 6-11, 204 pounds but has the handle and shooting ability of a guard. He can score from all three levels and is essentially a matchup nightmare for that reason. He averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while playing for the U-18 Spanish National Team at the 2021 Fiba European Challengers tournament, shooting 64% from two-point range and 50% from long range.

Miller began playing for the Real Madrid organization in Spain when he was 12 years old. During the 2021-2022 season, he spent most of his time suiting up for their B Team and averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 boards per game.

The 18-year-old moves remarkably well for his size, and should fit right in with a Florida State team that loves to attack in transition. Watching Miller on tape, you get the sense that there’s almost nothing he can’t do with a basketball. He has a high release point on his jump shot, making it exceptionally difficult to defend. Though his release isn’t the quickest, Miller has smooth form and can knock down the three-ball at a high clip. Off the dribble, he has great ball skills and touch around the rim and his height allows him to be a force on the glass. He can create for himself and as such draws a ton of attention from opposing defenses. If I had to make a comparison, I’d say his game reminds me of Chet Holmgren’s — a dynamic stretch big with exceptional coordination and skill.

There’s no true weakness to Miller’s game, and for that reason he’s projected as a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, there’s no telling what the adjustment period will be like for Miller as he begins his collegiate career. We’ve seen growing pains from Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman who came over from Sweden, so it’s possible Miller could experience something similar. The style of play is different in Europe, and Miller is still just 18 years old despite his professional experience overseas.

Matchup Preview

It’s tough to tell how much playing time Miller will get against the Deacs given that it’s his first time suiting up for the Noles this season. However, Miller can provide an instant spark to a struggling Florida State team — expect Leonard Hamilton to encourage him to look for his shot and for his teammates to get him involved early.

Miller will be a tough matchup for anyone, but putting Andrew Carr on him makes the most sense. Carr has the height to contest Miller at 6-10, and may be the only post player for Wake who can hope to keep up with Miller’s quickness and agility. Matthew Marsh might be able to body him down low, but lacks the lateral movement skills necessary to check him on the perimeter.

Damari Monsanto could also be called upon to defend Miller. Though Miller is 6-11, he’s a wing player and plays the same spot as Monsanto. Monsanto gives up five inches of height in this matchup, but also averages 1.4 steals per contest. His ability to create turnovers might play a role in stymieing Miller.

The stretch big has given Wake Forest trouble at times this year. Against LSU, forward KJ Williams scored 35 points on 14/21 shooting and 7/9 from deep. Wake Forest had no answers defensively in the second half that night, and it will take a collective effort from Steve Forbes' group to keep Miller contained.

The experience factor is in Wake’s favor here. As good as Miller is, he’s still just 18 years old and seeing his first collegiate action. Though he’s been able to practice all season, everything’s different under the lights and Miller may not find his rhythm right off the bat. Wake can exploit Miller’s youth by playing physical defense and preventing him from getting any easy looks. If he gets going early, Miller is the type of player that can heat up quickly.

