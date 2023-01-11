How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Florida State Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (11-5) vs Louisville (5-11)
Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)
Tipoff: 9pm ET
Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Spread: Wake Forest -7.5 (-110), Florida State +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -340, Florida State +257
Total: 150.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 82.5% chance to win
Wake Forest Basketball Content:
Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Florida State
Takeaways from Wake Forest's 80-72 win vs Louisville
Wake Forest outlasts Louisville despite ugly second half
Recommended Articles
Wake Forest defeats Louisville 80-72
NET, KenPom evaluate Wake Forest's season, upcoming schedule
KenPom predicts Wake Forest’s remaining schedule
ACC Basketball Content:
ACC Power Rankings: Week 9 - Who's No. 1?
Three ACC teams remain in AP men's college basketball poll, all drop spots
Virginia vs North Carolina: Preview and Prediction - ACC Basketball Pick of the Day
Wake Forest Football Content:
Opinion: Sam Hartman's transfer decision is justified
Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker
Notre Dame lands Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman in transfer portal
Oklahoma lands Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd in the transfer portal
Wake Forest running back Christian Turner commits to Indiana
Villanova defensive lineman Bryce Ganious commits to Wake Forest
NC A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts commits to Wake Forest
Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content