How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Florida State Men's College Basketball

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Wednesday's matchup between the Deacs and Seminoles

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (11-5) vs Louisville (5-11)

Location: LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC)

Tipoff: 9pm ET

Tickets: Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Spread: Wake Forest -7.5 (-110), Florida State +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -340, Florida State +257

Total: 150.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 82.5% chance to win

Wake Forest Basketball Content:

Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Florida State

Takeaways from Wake Forest's 80-72 win vs Louisville

Wake Forest outlasts Louisville despite ugly second half

