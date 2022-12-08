Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with LSU Basketball Writer

Zach Nagy, the publisher of LSU Country on Fan Nation, answered our questions in preparation for Saturday's game between Wake Forest and LSU. Nagy can be followed on Twitter @znagy20, and LSU Country @LSUCountry_FN. Read his answers below:

Is LSU dealing with any injuries at the moment?

"The Tigers remained relatively healthy for much of the off-season and continue to be healthy eight games into the season, aside from a few nagging injuries. One injury this medical staff has monitored is Corneilous Williams and his shoulder injury. He’s been out through eight games and remains out. Sophomore guard Justice Williams, who has been battling an ankle injury, is set to return as soon as Saturday. His status should be updated within the next 24 hours."

The Tigers are coming off back-to-back close home wins against mid-majors. What was LSU lacking in those games that allowed them to be so close?

"LSU continues looking to generate continuity with this squad. A fresh faced roster, they’re still looking to get it together on defense. Against inferior opponents, their inside presence is what has given the Tigers fits. Rebounding, defensive rotations and continuity has slowed down this program through their first few games."

Do you think Coach Mike McMahon has established an identity for his team in year one? If so how would you describe it?

"Coach Matt McMahon’s program is still in search of an identity as he’s stated. A young, new group, it’s been a work in progress in Year 1 of the McMahon era. With 'no expectations' this season, this team is just trusting the process."

This team hasn’t shot the ball great from deep outside of Adam Miller and KJ Williams. Would you say Justice Hill’s shooting from range is an x-factor?

"Justice Hill’s ability to facilitate is the 'X-factor,' and as the season goes on, the chemistry he has had with both Adam Miller and KJ Williams has given this team a boost offensively. Aside from his ability to get others involved, he’s shown he can shoot it consistently from deep, but his best attribute is his facilitation."

What do you think is the key for LSU to make the NCAA Tournament this season?

"To make the NCAA Tournament, which will be an extreme challenge, this program will need to continue attacking the glass, defensive consistency and find their identity before conference play."

Score Prediction?

"Wake Forest sneaks away with a 68-60 win over LSU."

