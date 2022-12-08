Wake Forest Football: Sam Hartman notches team's highest season offensive PFF Grade

Wake Forest’s regular season is now complete, and the numbers are in. The Deacs finished 7-5 and sixth in the ACC Atlantic division. One final test awaits Dave Clawson’s group — a matchup with Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. As we recap the regular season and look ahead to the bowl game, let’s dive into how the key contributors from each position group graded out this season according to Pro Football Focus. First up, the quarterbacks:

1. Sam Hartman- 86.9

Sam Hartman’s final season as a Demon Deacon has certainly been a memorable one. He’s thrown for 3,421 yards, 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 11 games — he missed Wake Forest’s season opener against VMI due to a non-football injury sustained in the offseason. He’s currently tied for the most career touchdown passes in ACC history with 107, and will have an opportunity to lock up the record in the bowl game.

From a PFF standpoint, Hartman turned in another outstanding campaign, grading over 73 in seven of his 11 games. Hartman’s best PFF grade of the season so far came against Duke in the final game of the regular season — he threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, grading out at a 90.7 in the road loss. His lowest grade came against Louisville, where he was statistically responsible for six turnovers in the third quarter en route to a 48-21 loss and a final mark of 53.9. It was his only grade below 60 this season.

Hartman’s overall season grade of 86.9 is the highest on the team this year and his second-highest out of his five seasons with the team, as he clocked in at a 91.8 after the 2021 season. His passing grade this year was an 88.3, second only to last year’s 90.5. He will leave Wake Forest as one of the best quarterbacks in the school’s history and with a career composite PFF grade of 79.2.

2. Mitch Griffis- 71.6

Mitch Griffis began the season as Wake Forest’s starter with Hartman sidelined indefinitely due to the aforementioned non-football injury. Griffis dazzled in the season opener against VMI, completing 21 of his 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, good for an overall offensive grade of 86.2 and a passing grade of 90.7. He saw limited action the rest of the way with Hartman’s return in Week 2, but is currently set to assume the starting role in 2023. He finished the season with 348 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception that came in garbage time against Louisville’s rout of Wake Forest in Week 9.

Looking ahead:

Wake Forest likely has their quarterback of the future in Mitch Griffis. Hartman leaves enormous shoes to fill in his departure, but Griffis showed with his performance against VMI that he has the chops to excel as a starting QB in Dave Clawson’s system. He’ll maintain the majority of his weapons at receiver, with top targets Donavon Greene, Taylor Morin, Jahmal Banks and Ke’Shawn Williams all likely set to return next season. Overall, the Deacs are in good hands at QB heading into 2023 and beyond.

