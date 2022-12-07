Wake Forest Football: Running back room update

With two of Wake Forest’s top three running backs — Christian Turner and Quinton Cooley — announcing they will enter the transfer portal, the Deacs are left with a rather unclear situation in the room. Only four scholarship running backs are set to return for the 2023 season.

Turner (516) and Cooley (215) combined for 731 of Wake Forest’s 1598 net rushing yards this season (45.7%). Additionally, the two accounted for more than half (10 of 16) of the Deacs’ rushing touchdowns. Turner also caught a touchdown.

With significant RB production set to leave Winston-Salem, let’s take a look at what remains, and what’s to come, for the Demon Deacons.

Justice Ellison (Rising Junior)

The leading rusher for Wake Forest, with 643 yards (4.3 ypc), will look to take even more control of the team’s attack on the ground. Though head coach Dave Clawson usually employs a 1A/1B rotation, Ellison will be the only back with any sort of game experience, which could lead to more responsibility than normal.

Along with his 645 yards, Ellison reached the end zone five times. The current sophomore had an up-and-down season, with positive performances against Florida State (114 yards and a TD), Army (96 yards and 1 TD), North Carolina (81 yards) and Clemson (73 yards). But, he also rushed for only four yards in the win over Liberty, and lost a yard in the loss to NC State.

Will Towns (Redshirt Sophomore)

Towns will enter his third year in Winston-Salem without seeing much action on the field, but he has looked promising in camp.

In four games at running back this season, Towns totaled 12 rushing attempts for 71 yards (5.9 ypc). His best game came in relief duty in the loss to Louisville, where he gained 54 yards on seven carries.

The redshirt freshman played all 12 games this season in a special teams role.

Demond Claiborne (Sophomore)

Having entered Wake Forest this year as a four-star recruit, Claiborne had a lot of hype surrounding his future. In fall camp, his burst of speed and ability to hit the edge made him a threat to force his way onto the field.

Like Towns, though, Claiborne played in four games as a running back, gaining 57 yards on 14 carries (4.1 ypc). He provided a spark in the Deacs’ win over Boston College, scampering for 33 yards on just two rushes.

Claiborne was on the field in nine games this season on special teams, so he will enter next season without using the redshirt. With a spot behind Ellison wide open for the taking, expect him and Towns to battle it out.

Tate Carney

Tate Carney (Redshirt Freshman)

The brother of former Wake Forest starter Cade Carney (2,446 yards and 21 TDs), Carney earned a redshirt in his first year with the Demon Deacons, participating in three games on special teams.

Zach Igwebe

Zach Igwebe (Redshirt Sophomore)

After taking the redshirt in 2021, Igwebe, a walk-on, did not play in any game this season. There have been signs of development in camp, but he appears to be on the bottom end of the room.

Mason Andrade (Redshirt Freshman)

Andrade, also a walk-on, did not see any action in his first year in Winston-Salem.

Drew Pickett (True Freshman)

Pickett, from Alabama, will come to Wake Forest as a high three-star recruit (87 247Sports grade). In his senior season at Russell County High School, Pickett rushed for 591 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 attempts (5.6 ypc), per MaxPreps. He chose Wake Forest over offers from Arkansas, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.

David Egbe (True Freshman)

Egbe, from Connecticut, will enroll at Wake Forest as a mid three-star recruit (84 grade). In his senior season at Loomis Chafee, Egbe rushed for 659 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 carries (10.8 ypc), per MaxPreps. He chose Wake Forest over offers from Navy, Army, UMass, Fordham and every Ivy League program besides Cornell.

