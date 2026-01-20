The Demon Deacons Host an Electric Night Game

With conference play heating up, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to host the SMU Mustangs at the LJVM Coliseum. SMU enters this game 2-3 in the ACC and hopes to improve its record on the road.

After recovering from an early deficit, Nate Calmese and the Demon Deacons rolled past the Seminoles. Now, they meet a Mustangs team that went toe-to-toe with a strong Virginia Cavaliers team.

Shooting a respectable 35% from three on the season, SMU is not a team you can leave open. This spectacular shooting has only increased since conference play. SMU has started its conference play by shooting an astounding 40% from behind the arc. To win this matchup, the Deacs need to be red hot from three themselves.

An even more notable stat is how sound SMU is on defense. Winning both the turnover and rebounding margin against their opponents, the Demon Deacons will need to be aggressive to win this matchup.

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) is fouled by Virginia Tech Hokies center Antonio Dorn (77) on the way to the basket during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

SMU has some serious talent. Led by the guard, Boopie Miller, the Mustangs can score fast and efficiently. Additionally, the Tennessee transfer BJ Edwards and Jaron Pierre Jr. add immense value to this Mustang team.

Wake Forest comes into this game hoping to establish themselves in the ACC. Starting ACC play at 2-3, the Demon Deacons are looking to keep the home team happy.

To win the game, Wake Forest will need to put its best foot forward. The game starts and ends with sound point guard play. Nate Calmese is coming off a great game, and the Demon Deacons will need this to continue. Dominant play at the point guard position will increase spacing and aid the Deacs in having a much smoother offensive attack. Allowing Juke Harris to work in space will prove beneficial to Wake Forest. Additionally, the lob threats of Myles Colvin and Trey'Von Spillers completely open up the game for Wake Forest.

Defense wins championships, but they also win gritty conference play matchups. Coach Forbes loves to send traps, and to execute this properly, there must be good communication. When flying to trap the ball, there is always a subsequent man open. This open man must be identified and closed out on to avoid easy baskets by the rim.

This game will be a test for the rest of the season. The Demon Deacons have what it takes to win, but they must execute with precision.

