Wake Forest Baseball Leading the Way in a Crowded ACC

Conference play has officially arrived in the ACC. Everybody can now rejoice!

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons got off to a blazing start via a three-game sweep of the Stanford Cardinal over the weekend, extending their winning streak to a whopping 15 games. There are few teams that are hotter than Tom Walter’s squad right now, to say the least.

But the Demon Deacons weren’t the only school to start their conference schedule on the right foot. While no other team managed a sweep in a conference series, several other schools did have winning weekends. Still, Wake Forest remains alone at the top of the ACC standings for now, and that’s something that must be cherished at all costs.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Have Standout Weekends

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) fields the ball during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech entered the season as one of the highest-ranked teams in all the land. Its performance in the early goings of the campaign solidified that assertion, as the Yellow Jackets roared through nonconference play, losing just one game along the way. The same could be said about their opening ACC series versus Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech won the first game 16-1 thanks to three RBIs by Carson Kerce. Drew Burress, the team’s star and a projected top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, also had a good night at the plate. Game two had a similar feel, as Georgia Tech once again trounced the Hokies 14-5. And while the final game resulted in a 9-6 loss, it’s hard not to feel great about what Georgia Tech was able to put up over the weekend.

Other schools to have series wins included Virginia over North Carolina — an impressive weekend performance by the Cavaliers that included two dominant victories — Notre Dame over Duke, and Boston College over Miami. Stanford was the only team to get swept by another ACC squad over the weekend, putting it in a sad and unfamiliar spot: last place.

Current ACC Baseball Standings

Team Conference Record Overall Record Streak Wake Forest 3-0 15-1 W15 Georgia Tech 2-1 14-2 L1 Virginia 2-1 13-3 L1 Notre Dame 2-1 9-4 W1 Boston College 2-1 9-6 W1 North Carolina 1-2 13-3-1 W1 Miami 1-2 12-4 L1 Duke 1-2 13-5 L1 Virginia Tech 1-2 8-7 W1 Clemson 0-0 15-1 W7 NC State 0-0 14-2 W2 Florida State 0-0 13-2 W9 Pittsburgh 0-0 12-2 W8 California 0-0 13-3 W11 Louisville 0-0 10-5 W3 Stanford 0-3 5-10 L6

The Demon Deacons Are Set Up for Success in the ACC

Wake Forest can run this conference if it so chooses. Sure, Stanford isn’t one of the better teams in the ACC, but putting up as good an offensive performance as it did over the weekend is still impressive. Do that consistently over the next couple of months, and the team should be sitting pretty heading into late May and June.

Of course, there will be other suitors to the ACC title. Georgia Tech proved that it’s a formidable foe over the weekend, and Virginia is no slouch either. Florida State is sure to be a school to watch out for, as well as North Carolina and Miami. Clemson, too. The ACC is a loaded conference, and Wake Forest is just one of several teams that can vie for its championship. Still, the Deacs could be considered the favorite right now, especially after their fantastic beginning to 2026.