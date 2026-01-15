Where Does Wake Forest Basketball Stand After Start of ACC Play?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 17 games into the season and four games into ACC play. They sit at 10-7 overall and 1-3 in league play. This week, the Demon Deacons had a much-needed break before going to take on Florida State this weekend in Tallahassee.

At this point in the season, you can see that the ACC is much improved from where it was a season ago. As of January 14th, the ACC has 13 teams in the top 75 of the NET rankings. This shows a much more consistent league with more opportunities to pick up big wins. Let's take a look at where Wake Forest sits in the analytics.

KenPom/Efficency

Jan 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Mekhi Mason (8) shoots over Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Timotej Malovec (88) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As of January 15th, Wake Forest sits at #60 in KenPom. Some fellow ACC schools are just above them, as Syracuse is 58th and Virginia Tech is 55th. More important than just the overall ranking, let's take a deeper dive into some of Wake Forest's analytics.

Currently, the Deacs have an offensive rating of 114.5, which ranks 91st in the nation, and a defensive rating of 101.6, which ranks 54th in the country. So the Deacs obviously are playing at a higher level defensively than offensively right now, at least according to the analytics, despite the fact that their offense has picked it up significantly the past few games. Let's take a look at why this is the case.

What Wake does best, according to the anayltics is creating turnovers on opposing teams. They have a 21.3 turnover rate defensively, which is good for 19th in the nation. This is shown by the amount of defensive pressure Wake puts on opposing offenses to create these turnovers.

Going off that, Wake has a 13.0 steal rate defensively, which is good enough for 24th in the nation. These pesky takeaways are likely what is helping to bolster the defensive rating.

On the other hand, the Deacs are allowing their opponents to shoot an average of 56% on two-point baskets. This is 309th in the nation and one of the main areas where this team is weakest. Too often, opposing teams can get into the paint and score easy baskets against this aggressive defense. This is something the Deacs will likely look to correct this off week.

Offensively, Wake Forest is shooting 34.1% as a team from three (168 in the nation) and 54.1% on two-point attempts (103 in the nation). They are also shooting 75.8 from the free-throw line (64 in the nation). These numbers are not bad, and the three-ball is improved from last season, but look for Wake to continue to improve these numbers, especially by capitalizing more on two-point attempts in the paint.

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) loses control of the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

What's Next?

The Demon Deacons now turn their attention to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. This is a very winnable one that the Deacs have to have. The game is at 6 pm and can be watched on ESPN2. After that, the Deacs will return home on Tuesday to square off with the SMU Mustangs, then hit the road for a weekend battle with the rival Duke Blue Devils. The road does not get any easier!

