Four ACC teams highlight AP men's college basketball poll

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 5 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Wisconsin, who the Deacs defeated in Madison in late November, is ranked No. 22.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Dec. 12 AP Poll:

1. Purdue (10-0)

2. Virginia (8-0)

3. UConn (11-0)

4. Alabama (8-1)

5. Houston (9-1)

6. Tennessee (9-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Kansas (9-1)

9. Arizona (8-1)

10. Arkansas (9-1)

11. Baylor (7-2)

12. Duke (10-2)

13. Kentucky (7-2)

14. Indiana (8-2)

15. Gonzaga (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Mississippi State (9-0)

18. Illinois (7-3)

19. Auburn (8-1)

20. Maryland (8-2)

21. TCU (8-1)

22. Wisconsin (8-2)

23. Ohio State (7-2)

24. Virginia Tech (10-1)

25. Miami FL (10-1)

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2

Biggest Riser: Mississippi State (23 to 17)

Biggest Faller: Auburn (11 to 19)

After having two teams in the top 25 last week, the ACC added two more. Virginia rose one spot with a five-point win over James Madison. Duke leapt up to No. 12 with convincing victories over Iowa, who received 25 votes, and Maryland-Eastern Shore. Virginia tech entered the top 25 with a 28-point victory over Dayton and a close win against Oklahoma State. Miami earned the final spot with tight wins over Cornell and NC State.

No ACC teams are listed as others receiving votes.

