Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Prediction: ACC Basketball Pick of the Day

The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 0-0), as both teams look to secure their first ACC win of the season.

Gameday Info:

Tipoff: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Spread: UNC -13

Total: 143.5

Why North Carolina will cover

The Tar Heels are coming off of four straight losses, all to likely NCAA Tournament teams (Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana, Virginia Tech). The 5-4 start is extremely disappointing for the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

Star big man Armando Bacot is dealing with a shoulder sprain, but head coach Hubert Davis said yesterday that he is "trending in the right direction", so there is definitely a chance he plays. Assuming he goes, the Tar Heels should have enough to cover the number in this bounce back spot. It's a great opportunity to get right at home (all four losses came on neutral/away courts) against one of the least talented teams in the ACC.

With Bacot back and almost a week of rest since their last game, Carolina should be able to elevate their recent level of play and get back to their high scoring ways. It would be embarrassing for this team to do anything but win by double digits on Saturday, so expect this team to come out with some fire and cover the number.

Why Georgia Tech will cover

Georgia Tech is probably has the least talented roster in the ACC. But they definitely aren't the worst team. Head coach Josh Pastner has his young group competing at a high level on the defensive end, and the Yellow Jackets have beaten everyone they were supposed to so far.

Coming off an emotional 79-77 win over bitter rival Georgia, the Yellow Jackets have plenty to be confident about. Pastner's group makes up for their lack of star power by having a very balance attack. In the win over Georgia, six players scored between 8-13 points, while sophomore guard Miles Kelly who has emerged as the go to guy, scored 17.

The two teams that controlled Georgia Tech are Marquette (84-60) and Iowa (81-65). Both of those teams are playing much better basketball than UNC this season.

The Pick: Georgia Tech +13

ESPN came out with an article about opposing coaches explaining what is going on in Chapel Hill. Their is a clear lack of chemistry on offense in terms of shot selection, plus defensively they haven't been nearly as good as they were down the stretch last season. Caleb Love and RJ Davis are super talented as we know, and can creating their own offense and make tough shots. But when the ball isn't going in the basket (29.2% from behind the arc as a team this season) and getting the ball inside to Bacot isn't the top priority, it's a completely different team.

It's a bounce back spot for sure so I expect the Tar Heels to win, but there's no way to have any confidence in back the 13 points. Siding with Georgia Tech to go on the road and not let the game get away.

Score Prediction: North Carolina 76 Georgia Tech 67

