Harris and Mason Combine for 47 Points in Loss on the Road

After battling toe-to-toe with one of the better teams in college basketball, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons fell just short of victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

During almost the entire first half, shots were not falling for either team. To combat tough shooting performances, the Cavaliers utilized their size and attacked downhill. Making six of their 10 attempts around the rim, the Cavaliers were able to maintain a steady stream of points throughout the first half.

The Cavaliers utilized every pound and inch they had on the Demon Deacons. Defensively, Virginia had discipline around the rim. Finishing the game with nine total blocks (triple that of Wake Forest), Virginia made their presence known in the paint.

Virginia’s size and strength also showed up in the rebounding numbers. Wake Forest concluded the outing yet again, losing the offensive and defensive rebounding battles. It is difficult to beat good teams when they shoot at a better clip than you, and it is even harder when that team also gets more opportunities because of superb rebounding.

By halftime, the Cavaliers lead by a few possessions, and Juke Harris had 10 of the 24 total points for Wake Forest. There needed to be a spark if the Demon Deacons were to have any chance of winning this game. With Omaha picking up his third foul at the very start of the second half, the Demon Deacons found their secondary option for the remainder of the game.

Mekhi Mason, who had hit a couple of threes in the first half, subbed into the game for the Demon Deacons. In the second half, Marris and Juke Harris did whatever they could to keep the game within reach. Trading threes back and forth, and collecting meaningful steals into fastbreak opportunities, the Deacs looked to have a chance.

Mason concluded the match with four threes and 26 points. Taking the ball inside with authority, Mekhi Mason bruised his way in for two tough and-ones. He did all this on great shooting splits and just 26 minutes. Juke Harris, while not being able to get it done from behind the arch, kept the Demon Deacons rolling with his resounding 21 points.

If the Demon Deacons want to have better success down the stretch, they need to improve defensively. Countless times throughout this game, the Cavaliers feasted on driving inside and kicking out to the open man. Considering how open the looks were, Wake Forest is fortunate the Cavaliers only shot 31% from three.