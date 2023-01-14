Keys to the Game: Wake Forest Basketball vs Boston College

Wake Forest hits the road again Saturday night for a primetime matchup against Boston College in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles are 8-9 and have dropped three of their last four but are proving to be a tough out at home nonetheless. Here are a couple keys to the game that could lead the Deacs to victory.

Post Battle

This key holds true in both name and position. Boston College forward Quinten Post missed the first 13 games of the season due to injury but has been a force down low since his insertion into the lineup. Post averages 11 points per contest on 51% from the field and 40% from deep — this presents a matchup challenge for the Deacs, as they’ve struggled this season to defend big men who can score at multiple levels. LSU’s KJ Williams, for example, lit Wake Forest up for 35 points and drilled seven triples. Post stands at 7-0, so the ability of Matthew Marsh, Davion Bradford and Andrew Carr to contain him will be a barometer for how this game will play out.

Post also provides a challenge on the boards (5.8 rpg), where Wake Forest has shown themselves to be vulnerable over the past couple of games. During the Deacs’ eight-point win at Louisville, they gave up 15 offensive boards and the extra possessions allowed the Cardinals to keep things close. Wake is the more talented team, but BC could stick around if Wake doesn’t lock things down on the glass.

Hot shooting vs staunch defense

The Wake Forest offense is on a hot streak, having scored 70 or more points in their last five contests. Against Florida State, the Deacs dropped 90 and converted on 14 of 26 three-pointers. Conversely, the Boston College defense has given up fewer than 70 points in their last four home contests. It feels like something’s gotta give — if Wake can keep generating open looks at a high level, I like them to pull away and come out on top.

However, if this one turns into a slugfest, the outcome could be more in question. BC has ground out wins over the likes of Virginia Tech and Notre Dame recently, and there’s more parity in the ACC this year than I can remember from recent years. Anyone can beat anyone else on any given night, and Wake will have to bring their best stuff to emerge with a comfortable victory.

Neutralize the crowd

Tipoff for tonight’s game is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. For a nationally televised Saturday night game, the Eagle faithful will certainly be out in droves to provide as hostile a road environment as possible for the Demon Deacons. All eight of Boston College’s wins this season have come at home — they’re a tough out inside the confines of Conte Forum.

If Wake Forest allows the Eagles to get off to a hot start and hit some big shots early, the crowd will get rowdy and could play a huge role in this one. Wake has struggled on the road (1-3 in true road games) and they’re still a young team getting accustomed to ACC play. They have the edge in talent and offensive prowess, but they’ll need to be ready for a dogfight on Saturday night.

