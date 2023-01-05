Skip to main content

NET, KenPom evaluate Wake Forest's season, upcoming schedule

The Deacs are currently 2-3 in Quad 1 games this season

Following Wake Forest’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina in the Dean Dome, the Deacs rose two spots in KenPom, and fell one rank in NET. As of the posting of this article, Wake Forest currently sits at No. 85 in KenPom and No. 79 in NET.

READ: NC A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest is predicted by the site to finish the season 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. Read here for KenPom’s predictions for the remainder of the Deacs’ season. Below is how the Deacs have ranked in KenPom throughout the season.

KenPom Rankings

DateGame ResultRanking (Change)

Preseason

Preseason

80

Nov. 7

71-59 win over Fairfield

78 (+2)

Nov. 11

81-71 win over Georgia

75 (+3)

Nov. 15

86-65 OT win over Utah Valley

76 (-1)

Nov. 18

75-63 win over La Salle

75 (+1)

Nov. 20

77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount

78 (-3)

Nov. 23

105-74 win over South Carolina State

77 (+1)

Nov. 26

97-70 win over Hampton

76 (+1)

Nov. 29

78-75 win over Wisconsin

68 (+8)

Dec. 2

77-57 loss to Clemson

75 (-7)

Dec. 10

72-70 loss to LSU

80 (-5)

Dec. 14

67-66 win over Appalachian State

85 (-5)

Dec. 17

81-57 loss to Rutgers

92 (-7)

Dec. 20

81-70 win over Duke

83 (+9)

Dec. 31

77-75 win over Virginia Tech

87 (-4)

Jan. 4

88-79 loss to North Carolina

85 (+2)

Now at 10-5, here is where Wake Forest’s past games stand according to NET.

NET Results

Game ResultQuad Designation

71-59 win over Fairfield

Quad 4 Win

81-71 win over Georgia

Quad 3 Win

86-65 OT win over Utah Valley

Quad 3 Win

75-63 win over La Salle

Quad 4 Win

77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount

Quad 2 Loss

105-74 win over South Carolina State

Quad 4 Win

97-70 win over Hampton

Quad 4 Win

78-75 win over Wisconsin

Quad 1 Win

77-57 loss to Clemson

Quad 1 Loss

72-70 loss to LSU

Quad 2 Loss

67-66 win over Appalachian State

Quad 4 Win

81-57 loss to Rutgers

Quad 1 Loss

81-70 win over Duke

Quad 1 Win

77-75 win over Virginia Tech

Quad 2 Win

88-79 loss to North Carolina

Quad 1 Loss

Here’s the remainder of Wake Forest’s schedule according to NET.

Wake Forest's Remaining Schedule

GameQuad DesignationKenPom % Chance of Win

Sat, Jan 7 at Louisville

Quad 4

79%

Wed, Jan 11 vs Florida State

Quad 4

81%

Sat, Jan 14 at Boston College

Quad 3

62%

Tue, Jan 17 vs Clemson

Quad 2

51%

Sat, Jan 21 vs Virginia

Quad 1

34%

Wed, Jan 25 at Pitt

Quad 1

32%

Sat, Jan 28 vs NC State

Quad 2

47%

Tue, Jan 31 at Duke

Quad 1

19%

Sat, Feb 4 at Notre Dame

Quad 3

50%

Tue, Feb 7 vs North Carolina

Quad 1

38%

Sat, Feb 11 vs Georgia Tech

Quad 3

72%

Sat, Feb 18 at Miami (FL)

Quad 1

25%

Wed, Feb 22 at NC State

Quad 1

25%

Sat, Feb 25 vs Notre Dame

Quad 4

72%

Tue, Feb 28 vs Boston College

Quad 4

81%

Sat, Mar 4 at Syracuse

Quad 3

43%

Wake Forest next faces Louisville on Saturday at 3pm ET on ACC Network.

