NET, KenPom evaluate Wake Forest's season, upcoming schedule

Following Wake Forest’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina in the Dean Dome, the Deacs rose two spots in KenPom, and fell one rank in NET. As of the posting of this article, Wake Forest currently sits at No. 85 in KenPom and No. 79 in NET.

Wake Forest is predicted by the site to finish the season 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. Read here for KenPom’s predictions for the remainder of the Deacs’ season. Below is how the Deacs have ranked in KenPom throughout the season.

Date Game Result Ranking (Change) Preseason Preseason 80 Nov. 7 71-59 win over Fairfield 78 (+2) Nov. 11 81-71 win over Georgia 75 (+3) Nov. 15 86-65 OT win over Utah Valley 76 (-1) Nov. 18 75-63 win over La Salle 75 (+1) Nov. 20 77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount 78 (-3) Nov. 23 105-74 win over South Carolina State 77 (+1) Nov. 26 97-70 win over Hampton 76 (+1) Nov. 29 78-75 win over Wisconsin 68 (+8) Dec. 2 77-57 loss to Clemson 75 (-7) Dec. 10 72-70 loss to LSU 80 (-5) Dec. 14 67-66 win over Appalachian State 85 (-5) Dec. 17 81-57 loss to Rutgers 92 (-7) Dec. 20 81-70 win over Duke 83 (+9) Dec. 31 77-75 win over Virginia Tech 87 (-4) Jan. 4 88-79 loss to North Carolina 85 (+2)

Now at 10-5, here is where Wake Forest’s past games stand according to NET.

Game Result Quad Designation 71-59 win over Fairfield Quad 4 Win 81-71 win over Georgia Quad 3 Win 86-65 OT win over Utah Valley Quad 3 Win 75-63 win over La Salle Quad 4 Win 77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount Quad 2 Loss 105-74 win over South Carolina State Quad 4 Win 97-70 win over Hampton Quad 4 Win 78-75 win over Wisconsin Quad 1 Win 77-57 loss to Clemson Quad 1 Loss 72-70 loss to LSU Quad 2 Loss 67-66 win over Appalachian State Quad 4 Win 81-57 loss to Rutgers Quad 1 Loss 81-70 win over Duke Quad 1 Win 77-75 win over Virginia Tech Quad 2 Win 88-79 loss to North Carolina Quad 1 Loss

Here’s the remainder of Wake Forest’s schedule according to NET.

Game Quad Designation KenPom % Chance of Win Sat, Jan 7 at Louisville Quad 4 79% Wed, Jan 11 vs Florida State Quad 4 81% Sat, Jan 14 at Boston College Quad 3 62% Tue, Jan 17 vs Clemson Quad 2 51% Sat, Jan 21 vs Virginia Quad 1 34% Wed, Jan 25 at Pitt Quad 1 32% Sat, Jan 28 vs NC State Quad 2 47% Tue, Jan 31 at Duke Quad 1 19% Sat, Feb 4 at Notre Dame Quad 3 50% Tue, Feb 7 vs North Carolina Quad 1 38% Sat, Feb 11 vs Georgia Tech Quad 3 72% Sat, Feb 18 at Miami (FL) Quad 1 25% Wed, Feb 22 at NC State Quad 1 25% Sat, Feb 25 vs Notre Dame Quad 4 72% Tue, Feb 28 vs Boston College Quad 4 81% Sat, Mar 4 at Syracuse Quad 3 43%

Wake Forest next faces Louisville on Saturday at 3pm ET on ACC Network.

