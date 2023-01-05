NET, KenPom evaluate Wake Forest's season, upcoming schedule
Following Wake Forest’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina in the Dean Dome, the Deacs rose two spots in KenPom, and fell one rank in NET. As of the posting of this article, Wake Forest currently sits at No. 85 in KenPom and No. 79 in NET.
Wake Forest is predicted by the site to finish the season 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. Read here for KenPom’s predictions for the remainder of the Deacs’ season. Below is how the Deacs have ranked in KenPom throughout the season.
|Date
|Game Result
|Ranking (Change)
Preseason
Preseason
80
Nov. 7
71-59 win over Fairfield
78 (+2)
Nov. 11
81-71 win over Georgia
75 (+3)
Nov. 15
86-65 OT win over Utah Valley
76 (-1)
Nov. 18
75-63 win over La Salle
75 (+1)
Nov. 20
77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount
78 (-3)
Nov. 23
105-74 win over South Carolina State
77 (+1)
Nov. 26
97-70 win over Hampton
76 (+1)
Nov. 29
78-75 win over Wisconsin
68 (+8)
Dec. 2
77-57 loss to Clemson
75 (-7)
Dec. 10
72-70 loss to LSU
80 (-5)
Dec. 14
67-66 win over Appalachian State
85 (-5)
Dec. 17
81-57 loss to Rutgers
92 (-7)
Dec. 20
81-70 win over Duke
83 (+9)
Dec. 31
77-75 win over Virginia Tech
87 (-4)
Jan. 4
88-79 loss to North Carolina
85 (+2)
Now at 10-5, here is where Wake Forest’s past games stand according to NET.
|Game Result
|Quad Designation
71-59 win over Fairfield
Quad 4 Win
81-71 win over Georgia
Quad 3 Win
86-65 OT win over Utah Valley
Quad 3 Win
75-63 win over La Salle
Quad 4 Win
77-75 OT loss to Loyola Marymount
Quad 2 Loss
105-74 win over South Carolina State
Quad 4 Win
97-70 win over Hampton
Quad 4 Win
78-75 win over Wisconsin
Quad 1 Win
77-57 loss to Clemson
Quad 1 Loss
72-70 loss to LSU
Quad 2 Loss
67-66 win over Appalachian State
Quad 4 Win
81-57 loss to Rutgers
Quad 1 Loss
81-70 win over Duke
Quad 1 Win
77-75 win over Virginia Tech
Quad 2 Win
88-79 loss to North Carolina
Quad 1 Loss
Here’s the remainder of Wake Forest’s schedule according to NET.
|Game
|Quad Designation
|KenPom % Chance of Win
Sat, Jan 7 at Louisville
Quad 4
79%
Wed, Jan 11 vs Florida State
Quad 4
81%
Sat, Jan 14 at Boston College
Quad 3
62%
Tue, Jan 17 vs Clemson
Quad 2
51%
Sat, Jan 21 vs Virginia
Quad 1
34%
Wed, Jan 25 at Pitt
Quad 1
32%
Sat, Jan 28 vs NC State
Quad 2
47%
Tue, Jan 31 at Duke
Quad 1
19%
Sat, Feb 4 at Notre Dame
Quad 3
50%
Tue, Feb 7 vs North Carolina
Quad 1
38%
Sat, Feb 11 vs Georgia Tech
Quad 3
72%
Sat, Feb 18 at Miami (FL)
Quad 1
25%
Wed, Feb 22 at NC State
Quad 1
25%
Sat, Feb 25 vs Notre Dame
Quad 4
72%
Tue, Feb 28 vs Boston College
Quad 4
81%
Sat, Mar 4 at Syracuse
Quad 3
43%
Wake Forest next faces Louisville on Saturday at 3pm ET on ACC Network.
