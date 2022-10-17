Duke, UNC Crack the Top 10 in Preseason AP College Basketball Poll

Preseason AP Top 25:

1. North Carolina (47)

2. Gonzaga (12)

3. Houston (1)

4. Kentucky (2)

T5. Baylor

T5. Kansas

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

READ: Jim Boeheim calls out the Big Ten

Conference Breakdown:

ACC: 3, SEC: 5, Big 10: 3, Big 12: 5, Pac-12: 3, Mountain West: 1, American: 1, Atlantic 10: 1, Big East: 2, WCC: 1

Three ACC teams make the top 25:

1. North Carolina

This is UNC's 10th preseason AP No. 1 ranking of all time. After falling just short in the 2022 National Championship game against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Tar Heels are deservedly placed at the top. Hubert Davis’ squad went 29-10 last year and brings back four of its five starters. UNC surprised many by reaching the title game last year as an 8-seed, but expectations are high this season — the Heels are a favorite to win the ACC and make a deep tournament run come March.

READ: 2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Clemson Tigers

7. Duke

In legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the Blue Devils won 32 games and reached the Final Four where they fell to rival UNC in an 81-77 thriller. Former Duke star Jon Scheyer is now running the show, looking to continue Coach K’s tradition of excellence. Duke loses its three leading scorers from last year, but roster turnover is something this program deals with every year.

18. Virginia

The Cavaliers were up and down last season, finishing in the middle of the pack in the ACC with a 21-14 overall record. Head coach Tony Bennett’s group reached the NIT quarterfinals before getting bounced by St. Bonaventure. There’s cause for optimism around the UVA program, though, with the team’s top six scores all returning. The Cavs will look to build on last year’s campaign and take a leap in the 2022-2023 season.

READ: Week 8 ACC Football Power Rankings

ACC Teams in Preseason Top 25 by Year:

2021: 4

2020: 4

2019: 4

2018: 7

2017: 5

2016: 5

2015: 4

2014: 5

2013: 6

2012: 7

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content