ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

Week 7 only saw eight ACC teams in action, so there are no major shake ups in this weeks rankings. Clemson continues to roll, as does Syracuse. NC State's season has taken a turn for the worst.

1. Clemson Tigers (6-0)

Last Week: 1

The No. 4 Tigers remained perfect with a 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday. DJ Uiagalelei continues to look confident, passing for 203 yards with 3 TDs. Will Shipley rushed for 121 yards, and he added a big play on special teams with a 69-yard kick return to start the second half. The defense will need to return to their dominant form for this team to reach its full potential. But the Tigers are in the driver's seat in the ACC Atlantic. Up next is arguably Clemson’s toughest remaining test of the regular season.

Up Next: vs. Syracuse (6-0), Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Opening Line: Clemson -13.5

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Last Week: 2

The 45-10 win over Army back on Oct. 8 is the premier example of how far this Wake Forest defense has improved since last season. First year defensive coordinator Brad Lambert has gotten his unit to take a step forward, while the offense continues to be elite. Quarterback Sam Hartman has taken full advantage of the plethora of weapons at his disposal, posting a stellar 16:2 touchdown to interception ratio. The Deacs remain at home coming off the week of res.

Up Next: vs. Boston College (2-4), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -20.5

Syracuse RB #34 Sean Tucker makes a move against the NC State defender (#24 Derrek Pitts Jr.) © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

3. Syracuse Orange (6-0)

Last Week: 3

The Orange secured their best win of the season Saturday, defeating NC State 24-9. With Devin Leary absent, the Syracuse defense held backup QB Jack Chambers to just 160 passing yards, and kept the Wolfpack out of the endzone. Running Back Sean Tucker ran for 98 yards, sealing the game with a 25 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Syracuse has built plenty of momentum, but the upcoming trip to Death Valley will be the ultimate test.

Up Next: at Clemson (7-0) Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Opening Line: Clemson -13.5

4. UNC Tar Heels (6-1)

Last Week: 6

Saturday’s 38-35 win in the rivalry game against Duke earned the Tar Heels a No. 22 spot in the AP Poll. North Carolina’s defense has been suspect at best this year, but this team is still finding ways to win. Down 35-31, Drake Maye led the Heels to a nine play, 74-yard drive, capped off by an eight-yard touchdown pass to Antoine Green on third and goal with sixteen seconds remaining. The Heels now find themselves at the top of the coastal division, and will have a bye week to regroup before a big divisional matchup at home vs Pitt.

Up Next: BYE

Florida State QB #13 Jordan Travis faced pressure all game from the Clemson pass rush © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Florida State Seminoles (4-3)

Last Week: 5

Saturday’s 34-28 loss to Clemson is the third-straight loss for Florida State. Trailing 34-14 in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles offense put together two impressive touchdown drives, cutting the Tiger lead to just six. But it was too little too late. The defense has been the Achilles heel of the team during this losing streak. However, all three losses have come against top ACC teams, and they’ve put up a valiant fight in each game. The ‘Noles will look to regroup with a bye this week and figure out how to get back in the win column.

Up Next: BYE

6. NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Last Week: 4

The Wolfpack offense wasn’t able to find the endzone in the 24-9 loss at Syracuse. The offensive struggles were predictable - with quarterback Devin Leary now officially out for the season. Back up quarterback Jack Chambers threw for zero yards against Florida State filling in for Devin Leary last week, and this week was a similar story. The Wolfpack failed to score a touchdown in four red zone trips, and the team accounted for just 255 yards of offense. Give the Wolfpack defense their due credit; they had two big interceptions in the first half that kept this team in the game. But without Leary, this defense can only do so much.

Up Next: BYE

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Last Week: 7

Georgia Tech has adopted a new identity under Interim Head Coach Brent Key, posting two strong ACC wins over Duke and Pitt. It all starts with offense, which has posted an average of 23.5 points in its last two matchups, compared to just below 14 in the previous four. The resurrected Yellow Jackets are firmly in the Coastal division mix.

Up Next: vs. Virginia (2-4), Thursday, 7:30 ET, ESPN

Opening Line: Georgia Tech -3.5

8. Pitt Panthers (4-2)

Last Week: 8

Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison transferred to Southern Cal, but the Panthers have found a new star offensive weapon in running back Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda leads the conference in rushing, and is coming off his best performance last week rushing for 326 yards and six touchdowns. QB Kedon Slovis has been dealing with injuries and has failed to establish a strong passing game. The defense has also faltered at times, leaving the Panthers with question marks on both sides of the ball. The Panthers will need to clean up these inconsistencies to compete for the coastal championship.

Up Next: at Louisville (3-3), Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Louisville -1

Miami QB #9 Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass Saturday vs Virginia Tech © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

9. Miami Hurricanes (3-3)

Last Week: 10

The Hurricanes picked up a desperately needed win 20-14 at Virginia Tech on Saturday. The defense stole the show, playing three strong quarters of shutout football. The defensive line had its best performance of the year, finishing with a season high six sacks. Sophomore Ahkeem Mesidor accounted for 3.5 of them. It’s the Canes first win in three weeks, and they’ll hope to bring this momentum into their home matchup with Duke Saturday.

Up Next: vs. Duke (4-3), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Miami -8

10. Duke Blue Devils (4-3)

Last Week: 9

Duke put up a strong fight Saturday in the 38-35 home loss against UNC. In a back and forth offensive shootout, the Blue Devils defense was unable to make a last minute stand. After a strong 4-0 start, the Devils have dropped three of their last four. The program has undoubtedly improved in its first season under Mike Elko, but they’ve struggled to close games.

Up Next: at Miami (3-3), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Miami -8

11. Louisville Cardinals (3-3)

Last Week: 11

The bye week came at a good time for Louisville, as starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Leading all ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards (457), Cunningham’s dual-threat skill set is the engine of this Cardinals offense. Louisville faces a daunting road ahead, with four of their next six matchups against ranked opponents.

Up Next: vs. Pitt (4-2), Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Louisville -1

12. Boston College Eagles

Last Week: 12

With quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers returning for the 2022 season, a high powered offense was the expectation. However, the offensive line has failed to protect Jurkovec this year, and he’s been sacked 20 times, more than any other quarterback in the ACC. This team has plenty of flaws beyond the offensive line. The bye week came at a good time with a tough matchup on deck.

Up Next: at Wake Forest (5-1), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -20.5

13. Virginia Cavaliers (2-4)

Last Week: 14

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong showed plenty of potential last season. Dropped passes and fumbles have killed this offense all year, and it’s shown through the signal caller's 55% completion percentage. Armstrong has underwhelmed, but his receiving corps needs to step up and start making plays to make his job easier. The Cavaliers are still looking for their first ACC win of the year.

Up Next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday, 7:30 ET, ESPN

Opening Line: Georgia Tech -3.5

14. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-5)

Last Week: 13

The Hokies offense was dormant once again, failing to score until the fourth quarter. The two late touchdowns were too little too late in the 20-14 loss to Miami. The passing attack was held under 200 yards once again. With the offense showing no signs of improvement at home, the Hokies find themselves at the bottom spot in the power rankings for good reason.

Up Next: BYE

Biggest Riser: North Carolina (up two spots)

Biggest Faller: North Carolina State (down two spots)

