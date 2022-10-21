Takeaways from Wake Forest Basketball's Third Open Practice

The 2022-23 basketball season is just around the corner. Thursday marked the third team practice that was open to the media. Here are my takeaways from the session:

Thursday was the Bobi Klintman show

The Swedish freshman was perfect from the field during the team’s live period, knocking down several field goals including multiple threes and mid-range jumpers. He also flashed as a passer — several times he hit backdoor cutters for easy buckets from the perimeter. The fast-paced nature of Steve Forbes' system seems to be well-suited to Klintman's game.

“I would say this was a good practice for me,” Klintman said after practice. “I really like the way we play. It fits me perfectly. I’m just trying to get better from here.”

Andrew Carr had a solid day

He especially came on near the end of practice, shooting it well from deep and mixing in some nice finishes down low. The highlight of the day for the Delaware transfer came at the end of the live period, when he drilled a three at the buzzer to send the scrimmage to overtime.

Lucas Taylor and Rob McCray did a lot of good things



Both players looked really good on defense, using their physicality and athleticism to , force turnovers. McCray knocked down some three balls as well. Forbes is pleased with how the two guards have played so far this offseason.

“Rob’s played well the last two scrimmages, numbers wise,” Forbes said. “Lucas has been solid. Those guys have been solid pretty much all summer.”

I can’t say enough about Damari Monsanto’s ability to score the basketball

The guy can shoot it from anywhere and looks very comfortable with the ball in his hands on the offensive end. Monsanto’s offseason body change has truly allowed him to take his game to the next level.

“I’ve been able to go longer, I’m more conditioned,” Monsanto said. “My moves feel smoother. Everything feels so much better than when I was at 230.”

Daivien Williamson was limited in practice and sat out of the live periods

Forbes confirmed after practice that he had contracted strep throat and missed practice the day before. It was the first time he’d missed practice in his five-year college career.”

“Over 600 practices and he’s never missed [one],” Forbes said. “It’s like Ripken. It’s amazing, it’s a rare thing. To have a guy like that who’s a really good player but has never missed a practice, ever.”

Some of the keys to success for the Deacs on defense will be physicality and discipline.

During the live period, both sides were forced into some long possessions that ate up nearly the entire shot clock. Both sides flashed active hands, coming up with steals and getting easy baskets.

Coach Forbes deemed this practice a win.

The team started off slow, but really picked things up as the day wore on.

“I’ll give them a win today because they fought back,” Forbes said. “They could’ve gone the other way.”

