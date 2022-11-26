Key Stats from Wake Forest's 97-70 win over Hampton

Follow our live updates from Wallace Wade Stadium for Wake Forest vs Duke.

Behind exceptional performances from Cameron Hildreth and Damari Monsanto, Wake Forest coasted to a 97-70 victory over Hampton to move to 6-1 on the season.

Read below for the key stats from the victory.

Cameron Hildreth shined with a triple-double

With an alley-oop and raised hands, Hildreth became just the second player since 1996 to record a triple-double for Wake Forest. Before Alondes Williams last season, the last Deac to do so was Tim Duncan. In 31 minutes of game action, Hildreth recorded 14 points on 5/9 shooting, adding 11 rebounds and 10 assists. His 31 efficiency rating was the best for Wake Forest by nine points.

Damari Monsanto stayed hot with six three-pointers

After hitting four three-pointers on the way to 16 points in the win over South Carolina State, Monsanto kept the momentum going with six threes. The redshirt junior also added a two-pointer for 20 total points and a 63.6% scoring rate. Starting his second-straight game with Daivien Williamson out, Monsanto played 22 minutes, carving out a significant role in Steve Forbes’ lineup as of late. If his prolific play continues, especially from behind the three-point line, Monsanto could prove to be one of the biggest special weapons in the ACC.

Wake Forest hit 50% of their three-pointers

After converting on 52.9% of their three-point attempts in the victory on Wednesday, Wake Forest hit 50% from deep against the Pirates. Along with Monsanto’s performance, Tyree Appleby was a perfect 3-3, and Andrew Carr added two. The 50% conversion rate is higher than the best team average in the country — Western Kentucky at 48.9%.

Three players scored over 15 points

Monsanto, Appleby and Carr all eclipsed 15 points for the Deacs in the win. With Hildreth right behind at 14, Wake Forest relied heavily on their new starting lineup that has been in place with Williamson unable to play.

READ: Wake Forest defeats Hampton 97-70

The Deacs forced 17 turnovers

Wake Forest has been a middle-of-the-pack NCAA team this season on defense, forcing an average of 14 turnovers per game. Against Hampton, the Deacs raised the stakes, snatching 17 possessions from the Pirates. Bobi Klintman and Monsanto both notched three steals, with Hildreth adding two.

And they scored 25 points off of them

The Deacs thrived off the turnovers, adding 25 points as a result. In comparison, Hampton only scored 10 points on Wake Forest’s 11 turnovers.

Wake Forest scrambled ahead with 20-0 and 9-0 runs

The Deacs pulled away in the first half behind two critical streaks. Just two minutes into the game, Wake Forest scored 20-straight points, including four three-pointers. At the beginning of the streak, the Deacs held a slim 4-3 lead. Four minutes later, that lead was 24-3. Later in the half, Wake Forest built an even bigger lead with nine-straight points. Those two streaks allowed the Deacs to quickly break away for a comfortable 29-point lead at the half and an easy victory.

READ: Wake Forest vs Duke - Line Movement, Betting Trends and Spread Predictions

Walk-on RJ Kennah played with the scholarship players

Before clearing the bench with the remaining walk-ons, Forbes brought in Kennah to play guard with the other scholarship players. In four minutes, Kennah scored two points and added a rebound.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content