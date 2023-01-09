Three ACC teams remain in AP men's college basketball poll, all drop spots

The ACC continues to have three teams representing them in the Top 25, with four additional squad receiving votes. But, all three ranked representatives dropped spots in this week's poll.

Wake Forest was not listed in the Week 10 AP men's basketball poll. They haven't reached the Top 25 since Feb. 15, 2010. Two teams the Deacs have defeated are ranked this week. Wisconsin, who the Deacs took down in Madison in late November, is ranked No. 18, while Duke sits at No. 24.

READ: Week 9 ACC Power Rankings

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Jan. 9 AP Poll:

1. Houston (16-1)

2. Kansas (14-1)

3. Purdue (15-1)

4. Alabama (13-2)

5. Tennessee (13-2)

6. UConn (15-2)

7. UCLA (14-2)

8. Gonzaga (14-3)

9. Arizona (14-2)

10. Texas (13-2)

11. Kansas State (14-1)

12. Xavier (13-3)

13. Virginia (11-3)

14. Iowa State (12-2)

15. Arkansas (12-3)

16. Miami FL (13-2)

17. TCU (13-2)

18. Wisconsin (11-3)

19. Providence (14-3)

20. Missouri (13-2)

21. Auburn (12-3)

22. Charleston (16-1)

23. San Diego State (12-3)

24. Duke (12-4)

25. Marquette (13-4)

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

Biggest Riser: Iowa State (25 to 14)

Biggest Faller: Duke (16 to 24)

Virginia falls two spots after losing to Pittsburgh and narrowly beating Syracuse.

After dropping a game to Georgia Tech, Miami drops four spots.

Duke is the biggest faller after losing to NC State and barely defeating Boston College.

Clemson sits at No. 27 and atop the ACC after beating Pittsburgh, who also received votes. NC State and North Carolina also earned four votes after big ACC wins.

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content