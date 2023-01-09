ACC Power Rankings: Week 9 - Who's No. 1?

A few days ago, I was asked by a friend “what even are power rankings?” And I realized that it was a very fair question. To me, power rankings are an evaluation of which teams are the best at this point in time. If you put these teams in a tournament on a neutral floor right now, this is the order of how dangerous they are.

Of course, there is a correlation between a team’s record, computer metrics and their power ranking, but the data I’m using to form these opinions goes beyond that. It’s also about the eye test. It’s about what I’ve seen recently and in the past, and how all of that combines into perception and level of confidence in each team.

Before jumping into this week's power rankings - let’s take a look at the ACC Standings and how KenPom ranks these teams so you can compare the differences.

ACC Standings:

1. Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0)

2. Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1)

3. Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1)

4. Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2)

5. North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2)

6. Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2)

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2)

8. Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2)

9. Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2)

10. NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3)

11. Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3)

12. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4)

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4)

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5)

15. Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5)

KenPom Rankings:

1. Virginia Cavaliers - 14th in Division I (23rd Off, 21st Def)

2. North Carolina Tar Heels - 21st (13th Off, 70th Def)

3. Duke Blue Devils- 24th (35th Off, 40th Def)

4. NC State Wolfpack - 35th (37th Off, 51st Def)

5. Virginia Tech Hokies- 42nd (39th Off, 56th Def)

6. Miami Hurricanes - 44th (16th Off, 105th Def)

7. Clemson Tigers - 53rd (43rd Off, 66th Def)

8. Pitt Panthers - 67th (40th Off, 100th Def)

9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 86th (49th Off, 138th Def)

10. Syracuse Orange - 90th (82nd Off, 115th Def)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 127th (67th Off, 225th Def)

12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 279th (304th Off, 236th Def)

13. Florida State Seminoles - 161st (141st Off, 198th Def)

14. Boston College Eagles - 165th (277th Off, 86th Def)

15. Louisville Cardinals - 279th (304th Off, 236th Def)

Power Rankings:

1. North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2)

Last week: 4

Last week’s results: W 81-64 vs Notre Dame, W 88-79 vs Wake Forest

KenPom Ranking: 21st (13th Off, 70th Def)

Back at number one? The Tar Heels have only lost one game in the past month, and it was by just two points at Pittsburgh. Armando Bacot is the best player in the ACC, and he’s averaging 23.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, not to mention 3.0 assists over his last five. Caleb Love continues to polarize the Carolina fan base with his sometimes irrational confidence. He scored 18 in the win over Notre Dame. and after a very slow start vs Wake Forest, he connected on a momentous deep three-pointer that stretched UNC’s lead to eight late in the second half. Pete Nance injured his back early in the game against the Deacs and missed the next game, although Hubert Davis said he should be good to go this week.

Up next: 1/10 vs Virginia, 1/14 at Louisville

2. Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2)

Last week: 2

Last week’s results: W 73-66 vs Syracuse, L 68-65 vs Pitt

KenPom Ranking: 14th (23rd Off, 21st Def)

Virginia led by 33-23 at halftime at Pitt on Wednesday, and they looked like they were on their way to a statement win. However, the Panthers exploded for 44 second-half points, and Pitt went on to win by three. Against Syracuse, the Cavaliers led by as much as 23 in the second half, but a seven minute scoring drought allowed the Orange to generate a respectable looking final score. The Virginia team is very strong, but offensively they are inconsistent, and defensively they are not as stifling as Tony Bennett’s best teams. A guy to watch out for is freshman Isaac McKneely, who’s averaging three three-pointers per game since Dec. 31. When McKneely, Ben Vander Plas and Armaan Franklin are connecting from deep, this is the toughest team to beat in the ACC.

Up next: 1/10 at North Carolina, 1/14 at Florida State

3. Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1)

Last week: 2

Last week’s results: L 76-70 at Georgia Tech

KenPom Ranking: 44th (16th Off, 105th Def)

There are no free wins in the ACC, and Miami learned that on Wednesday when they fell to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The Hurricanes shot an abysmal 5-32 from deep, and Isaiah Wong scored just six points( 1-11 FGs). Credit to Georgia Tech for getting the win, but this I won’t be overreacting to an outlier off shooting night. Miami is still one of the best teams in the ACC.

Up next: 1/11 vs Boston College, 1/14 at NC State

4. Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0)

Last week: 5

Last week’s results: W 68-65 at Virginia Tech, W 75-74 at Pitt

KenPom Ranking: 53rd (43rd Off, 66th Def)

How about the first place Clemson Tigers? The lone unbeaten in the league gritted out two road wins this week by a combined margin of four points. Clemson got it done both times with balanced scoring attacks, as Chase Hunter’s 17 against Pitt was the most a Tiger scored in either game. With the losses to South Carolina (KenPom 215th) and Loyola Chicago (192nd) still in my mind, I’m not ready to move the Tigers higher than three. But if Brad Brownell’s team keeps winning, I won’t have a choice. The Tigers will be ranked when the AP Poll comes out, and it’s very well deserved.

Up next: 1/11 vs Louisville, 1/14 vs Duke

5. Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2)

Last week: 1

Last week’s results: L 86-60 at NC State, W 65-64 at Boston College

KenPom Ranking: 24th (35th Off, 40th Def)

It was a rough week for Duke. Their youth was on full display in a blowout loss in Raleigh and almost letting a 12-point second half lead slip away in Chestnut Hill. Jeremey Roach missed the BC game with a toe injury. He hadn’t been playing very well at all lately, but the Blue Devils were all out of sorts offensively against the Eagles. His presence on the ball for this young team is much needed. Freshman Dariq Whitehead has settled into a rhythm over his past few games, and went for a season high 18 on Saturday. Fellow top recruit Dereck Lively only played 12 minutes in each of the last two games, and his lack of utilization is starting to become a bit strange.

Up next: 1/11 vs Pitt, 1/14 at Clemson

6. Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1)

Last week: 8

Last week’s results: W 68-65 vs Virginia, L 75-74 vs Clemson

KenPom Ranking: 67th (40th Off, 100th Def)

Once again I am going to say #PittIsGood, because they clearly are, and it was my one good preseason prediction. The Panthers outscored Virginia by 13 in the second half in a terrific comeback win, but even though they led by seven at home with under five to play, Jeff Capel’s guys couldn’t fend off the first place Clemson Tigers. Jamarius Burton is playing at a First Team All-ACC level, and went for 28 in the loss to Clemson. John Hugley still hasn’t played since Dec. 10, and his situation remains unclear. If Hugley and freshman Dior Johnson were both playing, I think this team would’ve challenged for the ACC Title.

Up next: 1/11 at Duke, 1/14 at Georgia Tech

7. NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3)

Last week: 10

Last week’s results: W 84-60 vs Duke, W 73-69 at Virginia Tech

KenPom Ranking: 35th (37th Off, 51st Def)

Kevin Keatts’ group is back on track and rocketing up the computer rankings after a great week. The formidable backcourt of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner both put together back-to-back 20-point efforts. With Jack Clark and Dusan Mahorcic out with injuries, Keatts has inserted Greg Gantt and Ebenezer Dowuona into the starting lineup, which has upped this unit’s defensive ability. This offense is explosive and the defense is improving. The Wolfpack are rising.

Up next: 1/14 vs Miami

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2)

Last week: 6

Last week’s results: L 88-79 at North Carolina, W 80-72 at Louisville

KenPom Ranking: 86th (49th Off, 138th Def)

Wake led by one point at the 10 minute mark in the Dean Dome on Wednesday, but UNC’s offense was too much and the Tar Heels were able to pull away. Wake is very good offensively, and Damari Monsanto has been fantastic lately. Over his last five contests, he’s averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, while making 18-46 (39.1%) of his three-point shots. Defense has been another story, and it’s the reason I’m knocking the Demon Deacons back two spots. Allowing Louisville to cut it to three after holding a 22-point lead made the win on Saturday feel like more of a loss.

Up next: 1/11 vs Florida State, 1/14 at Boston College

9. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4)

Last week: 7

Last week’s results: L 68-65 vs Clemson, L 73-69 vs NC State

KenPom Ranking: 42nd (39th Off, 56th Def)

Virginia Tech has lost four straight, and they dearly miss Hunter Cattoor’s presence. The four losses are by a combined 14 points, which is why the metrics still rank the Hokies so high. After the loss to NC State at home, head coach Mike Young said “I think [Cattoor] will be back, I hope to goodness he’ll be back on Wednesday.” The Hokies need to end this skid ASAP if they want to keep their resume intact, and clearly they are not the same team without No. 0.

Up next: 1/11 at Syracuse

10. Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2)

Last week: 9

Last week’s results: W 70-69 at Louisville, L 73-66 at Virginia

KenPom Ranking: 90th (82nd Off, 115th Def)

Syracuse drops a spot for barely beating lowly Louisville, and never really having a chance to win in Charlottesville. The comeback was admirable though, and Boehiem’s group can always be a tough out with the big three of Joe Girard, Judah Mintz and Jesse Edwards. Girard went through a shooting slump back in November, but has fully regained form as of late. Over his last six contests, he’s averaging 20.3 points per game, and he’s shooting 23/51 (45%) from downtown.

Up next: 1/11 vs Virginia Tech, 1/14 vs Notre Dame

11. Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3)

Last week: 13

Last week’s results: W 70-63 vs Notre Dame, L 65-64 vs Duke

KenPom Ranking: 165th (277th Off, 86th Def)

Boston College was so close to completing a perfect home stand, but couldn’t get it done against Duke on Saturday. That performance, plus the wins over Virginia Tech last week and Notre Dame on Wednesday, show that Earl Grant’s guys are much better than the team that lost to New Hampshire, Maine and Tarleton State at the beginning of the season. Part of the reason for the Eagles’ improved play is the return of big man Quinten Post, the skilled 7’0” senior. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in the three games he’s played this season.

Up next: 1/11 at Miami, 1/14 vs Wake Forest

12. Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2)

Last week: 12

Last week’s results: W 75-64 Georgia Tech

KenPom Ranking: 161st (141st Off, 198th Def)

Florida State turned in a nice win at home over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Matthew Cleveland recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth straight double double. Freshman Baba Miller will make his highly anticipated debut against Wake Forest this week. Not only is he uber talented, but Leonard Hamilton really just needs an extra body. Hamilton loves to go 10+ players deep usually, but is barely playing his seventh and eighth guys off the bench.

Up next: 1/11 at Wake Forest, 1/14 vs Virginia

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4)

Last week: 14

Last week’s results: W 76-70 vs Miami, L 75-64 at Florida State

KenPom Ranking: 130th (165th Off, 114th Def)

Georgia Tech put the league on notice when they beat Miami on Wednesday, saying they will not be a free win on their home court. Guards Miles Kelly and Lance Terry have gotten into a nice rhythm lately. They combined for 44 against Miami and 33 against Florida State. The reality remains the same though —- Josh Pastner’s group is the last talented roster in the league.

Up next: 1/10 at Notre Dame, 1/14 vs Pitt

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5)

Last week: 11

Last week’s results: L 70-63 at Boston College, L 81-64 at North Carolina

KenPom Ranking: 127th (67th Off, 225th Def)

Notre Dame is 3-13 against the spread on the season. That’s the fifth-worst record in college basketball. Vegas keeps expecting this team to step up and start playing better basketball, but it just hasn’t happened. It’s quite embarrassing that a team returning four of the top seven guys from a team that won two games in the NCAA Tournament in March, that also added a five star recruit, is this bad. Things have to get better, right?

Up next: 1/10 at Georgia Tech, 1/14 at Syracuse

15. Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5)

Last week: 15

Last week’s results: L 70-69 vs Syracuse, L 80-72 vs Wake Forest

KenPom Ranking: 279th (304th Off, 236th Def)

Louisville trailed by just one point and El Ellis had a chance to win the game in the final seconds against Syracuse, but the ball was poked free and he wasn’t able to get a shot off. Against Wake Forest, it looked like the Cardinals were on their way to suffering another blowout, trailing by 22 at the beginning of the second half. But Kenny Payne’s group has no quit, and they cut the Wake lead to three before falling short. Payne seems to have found something in redshirt freshman Mike James, who scored a career high 19 points against Syracuse, only to set a new record against Wake, scoring 24.

Up next: 1/11 at Clemson, 1/14 vs North Carolina

