Wake Forest Basketball Looks to Reload in the Portal With One Returner Left on Roster

It did not take long after the portal opened this week for there to be a mass exodus of players to jump in. Wake Forest was one of the biggest losers of the early exits, losing all but one player to the portal, including star Juke Harris. The lone returner as of right now is freshman guard Isaac Carr, who averaged just 2.2 points per game this year.

Now the question becomes: what's next? The coaching staff is tasked with building an entirely new roster with limited financial resources. The only good news is that the portal will be filled with talent, making it possible for the Deacs to hit on some player evaluations. Let's take a look at what to expect.

Bringing in a Big

Anyone who watched the Demon Deacons last year knows that one big area of need going into portal season is added size. The big transfer portal addition last year was Cooper Schwieger. That addition did not pan out, leaving the Deacs in bad shape on the boards. According to KenPom, they were the 298th team in the nation in opponent offensive rebounding percentage.

This is very unlike the tough, gritty style Steve Forbes likes to play, so I am sure he will bring in some bigs to sure up the boards and painted area. The question is, who will they get? Big men are going at a premium in the portal right now, and it's going to be hard for Wake Forest to make a big splash. It's too hard to project anything right now, but they will definitely get some size in the portal.

The good news for Wake is that they do have commitments from twins Gavin and Gallagher Placide. They are both in the 6'10 range and are more than comfortable playing in the paint as four-star recruits from the state of Texas. Expect them to both have an immediate role going forward.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX) forward Gavin Placide (12) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Backcourt

The other big challenge is that Wake will have to almost entirely rebuild their backcourt, aside from Carr. We saw him play a backup point guard role this season, but it seems like he is much more comfortable at the two guard. Steve Forbes is accustomed to finding point guards in the portal, from Nate Calmese to Ty-Laur Johnson to Boopie Miller to Ty Appleby to Alondes Williams. This is nothing new for him.

The offense did improve from last season, finishing 70th in offensive rating according to KenPom, but there was a lot of offensive inconsistency outside of Juke Harris. I expect Wake to look for experienced guys who could provide a little more stability and consistency to the backcourt.

The other issue last year, in addition to the paint presence, was the lack of skilled on-ball defenders. Wake's offense finished 113th nationally, and defending the ball had a lot to do with that. I expect Forbes to get some guys who can really play physical defense and can guard well in a man-to-man setting. You may even have to sacrifice some shooting to get physical guards on the perimeter, but who knows.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) shoots as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) defends in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What's Next?

Right now, even though the portal is open, we are in a dead period. Meaning recruits cannot take in-person visits or contacts. On Friday, the portal will fully open with that dead period ending, and we should start to see a lot more action and what guys may be potential targets. Buckle up for a long offseason.