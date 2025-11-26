Wake Forest Basketball Races Ahead, Wins by 48 Points Over Campbell
Well, there was no such thing as a letdown performance in this one for Wake Forest. The Deacs absolutely annihilated Campbell tonight behind strong performances on both the offensive and defensive ends. Let's take a look at the highlights:
1st Half Highlights
The Deacs started fast and seemed never to take their foot off the gas. They got out of the gates with an 8-0 scoring run with two threes from Juke Harris and Mekhi Mason. The scoring continued from both of these two throughout the opening frame. Mekhi Mason had 13 points on 3-6 from three, and Juke had nine points. Myles Colvin chipped in with seven points, and Spillers and Biliew each had six. When it was all said and done, the Deacs carried an impressive 50-23 lead into the locker room.
The scoring was not the most impressive factor, but it was the level of efficiency the Deacs showed. Wake only had four turnovers compared to 11 assists, sharing the ball to create open shots. They shot 53% from the field and an impressive 41% from three. This offensive efficiency was exactly what coach Forbes and his staff must have been looking for to start this game.
The defense was pesky and continued to be a strong point for this team in the opening half. Wake generated 8 Campbell turnovers and won the rebounding margin at 23-18. Holding the Camels to only 23 points in the first half was definitely a good sign for this defense.
2nd Half Highlights
The second half was a lot more of the same for Wake Forest. The Deacs scored 24 bench points and set it on cruise control for most of the half. Nate Calmese came alive offensively in the second half, scoring eight points and dishing out seven assists. Juke Harris finished with five made three pointers in a 17-point outing. Mekhi Mason finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds.
It was certainly a collective effort for the Deacs in this one. 12 players scored in the game, including both freshman Isaac Carr and Jaylen Cross, who got some quality minutes at the end. Wake had their best overall shooting performance of the season while shooting 55% from the field, 41% from three, and 86% from the free throw line. This is a really nice building block for the team and is a good sign for the shooting going forward. On the other side, the Deacs held Campbell to just 27% from the field. This is another promising sign in limiting the opponent's scoring opportunities.
The Deacs will be back on the court Friday at noon against Northeastern and will look to build on an impressive performance in this one. This team is trending in the right direction, and I'm excited to see what the future holds!