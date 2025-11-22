Miraculous Buzzer-Beating Shot from Myles Colvin Propels Wake Forest Over Memphis
Well, that was unexpected. Wake Forest wins an absolutely crazy game against the Memphis Tigers. The Deacs only led for 3:48 in this one, but it was enough to get the job done, thanks to a miraculous shot by Myles Colvin at the buzzer. The Deacs did not have much going for them in this one at all as they shot an abysmal 38% from the floor. Still, a win is a win, and this one feels like a season-defining type of win. Let's take you through how it happened.
1st Half Highlights
The Deacs started this one very similarly to the game against the Red Raiders. They played sluggishly out of the gate and went down 11 points pretty quickly. Memphis hit on seven three-point attempts in the first half to propel their run. Dug McDaniel hit 5-7 three-point attempts in the first half. The Deacs' shooting was really the exact opposite. They shot 26.3% from three, only 28.6% from the field overall. The free-throw woes also continued for Wake as they only hit 60% of their chances from the line.
Wake did make a little run in the middle of the half, in which they cut the Memphis lead all the way down to just three. Juke Harris and Myles Colvin each had seven points in the first half to help lead the charge. Ultimately, eight turnovers for the Deacs proved costly and gave Memphis some good looks. Memphis was able to grow the lead back to seven. At the end of the half, the Deacs were down by six points.
2nd Half Highlights
Both teams came out slowly to start the second half. It was not until the 16-minute mark of the second half that scoring started to pick up. The Deacs were able to take the lead in the second half, but could not build on it at all and quickly lost it due to sloppy play. Wake turned the ball over 14 times in this one.
Ultimately, the Deacs fell behind due to some big threes by Memphis big Zach Davis. After that, the shots started falling for Memphis, and they pulled in front by 11 with seven minutes to go in the game. The Deacs were crashing the boards all night, gathering 15 offensive rebounds. They just could not make anything from the field. Hope was looking lost, but Tre'Von Spillers put the Deacs on his back and kept them in the game. He had 24 points with most of those coming in the second half. He played with tremendous effort that jump-started a run.
The game remained tight down the stretch, with Memphis holding a narrow lead. Sebastain Akins came into the game and gave Wake some huge minutes down the stretch. He made two key free throws with less than a minute to go that tied the game for the Deacs. Then, with just seconds to go, Mekhi Mason committed a bad foul to send Dug McDaniel to the line for Memphis. With 1.5 seconds to go, the Deacs were down two and needed a miracle. Isaac Carr checked into the game and threw a baseball pass to Spillers, who quickly shoveled the ball to Myles Colvin for a three at the buzzer. The result: Game Winner!
Despite the victory, it seemed like this Demon Deacons team played worse than they did against the Red Raiders. They were sloppy and could not hit anything from the field. However, that is why still being able to come away victorious despite the struggle was so key. This could very easily spark Wake's season. With a lot of bad feelings from close losses up to this point, Wake finally has something positive to lean on. Can't wait to see what they can do now!