Wake Forest Loses by Just a Point, Nearly Stealing a Major Win in Overtime
In a showdown in Detroit, Michigan, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons faced off against the sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines. The tall and poised Wolverines found themselves facing an undersized, yet scrappy Demon Deacon roster that looked to slay the giant and come up with the upset.
Wake Takes the Early Lead by the First Media Timeout
To start the game, Wake Forest attacked down low and found themselves drawing fouls and getting great looks on kickout threes. It goes without saying how impactful Aday Mara is on the defensive side. On nearly every drive, Mara was involved in both shot blocking and rebounding. The Deacs were able to hold it together by forcing turnovers on the other end. By the end of the first four minutes, the Demon Deacons had forced four turnovers and had easy transition points in return.
Wolverines Scratch Back and go on a Run to End the Half
Michigan began to use its size to its advantage. Backed by Aday Mara, the Wolverines attacked the inside and forced the Demon Deacons into foul trouble. With Tre'von Spillers picking up his fourth in just the first half, he was forced to stay on the bench for the remainder of the first half. Cooper Schwieger, who previously had played limited minutes, stayed in the game for an extended period of time. At the conclusion of the first half of play, the Wolverines led by 13 points.
The Demon Deacons Get Within One Possesion with 10 to Play
Backed by a plethora of threes and physically attacking the rim, the Deacs rallied together an attack that left them within just a possession with 10 minutes to play. Additionally, the physicality left the Wolverines in foul trouble and allowed the Demon Deacons to shoot a multitude of free throws. The free throws by Nate Calmese ultimately put Wake Forest back in the lead after losing the lead in the first half. Even without Juke Harris on the floor because of foul trouble, Wake Forest was able to build a 7-point lead with just 4 minutes to play.
Michigan Plays Stout Defense to Force Overtime
In an electric series of events, the game was still tied after regulation. With shots just being blocked left and right, and a missed free throw from Elliot Cadeau, the Wolverines were up a single point. Myles Colvin answered with a deep three with just under a minute to play. After 15 minutes of drama for the last 45 seconds, the Wolverines and Demon Deacons were all squared at 80.
Missed Free Throws Cost Wake Forest the Game
With a minute to play, Mekhi Mason had a chance to take the lead with two free throws and missed them both. Free throws have been an issue for the Deacs lately, and with those two missed shots, the Wolverines were able to capitalize on the other end and escape.
What's Next?
Wake Forest returns home for an afternoon game against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.