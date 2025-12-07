Wake Forest Rebounds in Neutral-Site Clash with WVU

Following Wake Forest's (7–3) first home non-conference loss in the Steve Forbes era, the Demon Deacons had an opportunity to get back on track against the West Virginia Mountaineers (7–3) in a neutral-site matchup in the Mountain State's capital, Charleston.

Many deemed it a must-win game, and the Deacs did just that, subduing the Mountaineers 75–66.

A Dramatic First Frame

Myles Colvin (6) getting to the basket against the WVU Mountaineers, Dec. 6, 2025. | X: WakeMBB

The tale of the tape early on was defense and the three ball. At the under-12 media timeout, the Demon Deacons had the Mountaineers shooting just 29% from the field—0/9 from distance. Wake, on the other hand, was 3/8 from three at this point.

Juke Harris (25 PTS, 5 REB, 7/12 3PA) got the scoring started for the Deacs, racking in their first 7 points. Harris' seven made threes were his career high.

It was tied or close in the early goings, but Wake Forest found themselves up 12 with under six minutes to play. That momentum, however, was short-lived; in just over a minute, WVU went on an 11-point run, headlined by 2 Wake Forest turnovers and back-to-back three-point knockdowns (three total).

Blake's Take: The total run was 17–2, and WVU had Wake Forest completely sped up. The Charleston Coliseum went BALLISTIC—it was quite the experience hearing this place get that loud.

Despite all the drama, Wake Forest kept West Virginia at 34% from the field, 22% from three, and forced 12 turnovers. After the first frame of play, it was all tied up at 34 apiece.

Different Half, Different Teams

Tre'Von Spillers (25) pulling down a rebound against the WVU Mountaineers, Dec. 6, 2025. | X: WakeMBB

In the opening three minutes of the second half, Wake Forest mirrored the Mountaineers and marched to an 11–0 run, fueled by two Juke Harris threes and 3 WVU turnovers. (The run ended at 13–0).

It wasn't until around the five-minute mark that things got interesting again. The WVU crowd got back into the game, and the Mountaineers got things within 7 points. Despite the hope injection, Wake Forest countered and got the lead back to 11 at the under-four media timeout—largely thanks to Tre'Von Spillers (16 PTS, 4 REB).

That late-game effort by West Virginia was their last. Wake Forest held on to the momentum, and Juke Harris even hit a dagger-burying three in the final minute.

Stat Breakdown

Wake Forest West Virginia Field Goal Attempts (%) 29/57 (51%) 21/52 (40%) Three-Point Attempts (%) 10/25 (40%) 6/27 (22%) Free Throw Attempts (%) 7/11 (64%) 18/24 (75%) Turnovers 11 17 Points Off Turnovers 25 14 Paint Points 36 30 Total Rebounds 26 38 Assists 18 9 Lead Time 31:54 3:02

Even when the Demon Deacons were not in control of the game, they were forcing turnovers. The Deacs' defense couldn't keep up their suffocating defensive play, but the Mountaineers' improved second-half shooting was drowned out by Wake Forest's sharpshooting (53.6% FG, 46.2% 3P).

Juke Harris won the Holiday Hoopsfest Most Outstanding Player Award and is continuing to pick up steam. His outstanding play and three-point prowess are welcomed with a home date against the No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores on Dec. 21.

