Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The ACC’s top college football team will look to maintain its hot streak at home this weekend. No. 14 Virginia will host Wake Forest on Saturday as a 6.5-point favorite. The Cavaliers can improve to 6-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall with a victory.
Virginia lost its second game of the year to NC State and hasn’t looked back since. The Cavaliers secured a signature win over former No. 8 Florida State in a double-overtime thriller before winning two more overtime contests during its winning streak. The home team has shown tremendous resilience and the Demon Deacons will need to get back on track to compete after getting blown out by Florida State in Week 10.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Demond Claiborne: Florida State bottled up Claiborne in his last outing, but the running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in three games this year and has tallied a team-high eight rushing touchdowns this season. His strong average of 6.0 yards per carry will be important for a Wake Forest offense that’s only thrown nine touchdown passes in 2025.
Virginia
J’Mari Taylor: Taylor is among the nation’s leaders in rushing touchdowns with 11 this season. He’s tallied 686 yards this season and went over 100 yards on the ground for the second time this year against Cal in Week 10. Wake Forest has the ACC’s second best pass defense, so getting going on the ground will likely be crucial for Virginia.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Virginia (6-3) and Wake Forest (5-3) have respectable records against the spread this season. The Cavaliers are leaps and bounce ahead of the Demon Deacons on offense, though.
Only Florida State and Georgia Tech have generated more yards of offense than Virginia in the ACC this season. The Cavaliers’ average of 36.4 points per game places them among the cream of the crop in their conference as well. Wake Forest has one of the ACC’s top-five scoring defenses, but its offense is in the bottom five.
Three ACC teams have amassed fewer total yards than the Demon Deacons this year while only two have scored fewer points. Wake Forest will need to turn its offense around in a major way after failing to score more than one touchdown in back-to-back outings.
Back the favorites against the spread. They’re more well-rounded and have all the momentum ahead of this home game.
PICK: Virginia -6.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
