Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech: Preview and Prediction

Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in a New Year's Eve college basketball showdown.

Gameday Info:

Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACCNX

Spread: Wake Forest +1

Total: 144

Virginia Tech Team Overview:

Record: 11-2 (1-1)

KenPom: 31st (24th Offensive, 63rd Defensive)

Recent Games: L 70-65 OT at Boston College, W 74-48 vs Grambling., W 70-65 vs Oklahoma State

Leading scorers:

So. G Sean Pedulla (17.3 ppg, 4.1 ast, 48.0 FG%)

Gr. F Grant Basile (13.9 ppg, 5.6 reb, 1.8 blk, 40.3 3PT%)

Sr. F Justyn Mutts (13.3 ppg, 7.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 stl)

Virginia Tech has been playing great basketball this season, but they are coming off a disappointing loss. After falling in overtime at Boston College, the Hokies are now 0-2 on the road this season. The other loss was a 77-75 defeat at the hands of Charleston, who is one of the strongest mid-majors in the country with a 13-1 record.

Head coach Mike Young once again has a skilled and efficient team that can be deadly from beyond the arc. All five starters are capable three-point shooters, and as a team the Hokies 48.1 FG% is tops in the ACC. A key piece in this game is the uncertainty around the availability of Hunter Cattoor, who injured his left arm against BC and is questionable to play. Cattoor, the 2022 ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, averages 31.5 minutes per game and is a key piece on both ends of the floor. If Cattoor does not play, expect a boost in minutes for freshman guard Michael Collins Jr. (3.4 ppg).

Pedulla has been playing the point guard position at a very high level, and he is the engine for this group offensively. Mutts is the heart and soul of the team, a tough-nosed do-it-all forward who contributes to winning in plenty of different ways. Wright State transfer Grant Basile has fit in seamlessly, and his ability to stretch the floor offensively and protect the rim at the other end has been valuable. Darrius Maddox (9.3 ppg, 38.7 FG%) is a talented wing who hasn’t shot the ball well this season. He’ll need to add some additional scoring for the Hokies if Cattoor doesn’t go.

Key Stat:

The Hokies have 189 assists to 124 turnovers on the season. That 1.52:1 assist to turnover ratio is 15th best in the country. Sharp ball movement and smart basketball are crucial to the identity of this group, and they’ll put themselves in a position to win Saturday if they can stick to it.

Wake Forest Team Overview:

Record: 9-4 (1-1)

KenPom: 83rd (63rd Offensive, 106th Defensive)

Recent Games: W 81-70 vs Duke, L 81-57 at Rutgers, W 67-66 vs Appalachian State

Leading scorers:

Gr. G Tyree Appleby (18.0 ppg, 5.3 ast, 1.5 stl, 50.4 FG%)

So. G Cameron Hildreth (12.3 ppg, 6.5 reb, 2.9 ast)

Jr. G Damari Monsanto (10.6 ppg, 2.9 reb, 39.1 3PT%)

Coming off a double-digit home win over Duke, Wake Forest regained their footing after a bit of a rough stretch. They were blown out by Rutgers, needed a miracle to beat App State, blew a 20-point lead against LSU and were dominated by Clemson. With a win at Wisconsin under their belt in addition to the Duke win, Wake has proven they can beat top teams. However, they’ve also displayed certain weaknesses. Wake was bullied by physical teams in Clemson and Rutgers, but outside of those two games they’ve always been in position to win

With Appleby running the show, Wake has had the best guard on the floor in every game this season. Hildreth has stepped up as a secondary creator, and he adds an important offensive dimension with his ability to score on the interior. Monsanto can send defenses into fits with his quick release and impressive touch from the perimeter. And Matthew Marsh (7.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 88.6 FG%) has taken a leap lately on the offensive end with his ability to play above the rim.

Key Stat:

Wake Forest is 14th in the ACC with 13.9 turnovers committed per game. The Deacs gave the ball away 15 times in the win over Duke and 22 times in the game prior, the loss to Rutgers.

The Pick: Wake Forest +1

Virginia Tech has struggled on the road this year, and the loss against Boston College is pretty bad considering Maine (KP 306th) and New Hampshire (KP 317th) were able to beat the Eagles in their gym. Wake has struggled against physical teams like Rutgers and Clemson, but outside of Mutts the Hokies aren’t very physically intimidating. Wake should be able to find offensive rhythm in this one after how connected they looked against Duke after some nice rest. Unless Virginia Tech gets really hot from three, or Wake is sloppy with the ball, I expect the Deacs to win by multiple possessions at home.

Score Prediction: Wake Forest 74 Virginia Tech 66

Season prediction record

6-6 ATS

8-4 Straight up

