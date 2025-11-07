Wake Forest Women's Basketball Races Past Presbyterian
Wake Forest women's basketball played a much better game in their second outing of the season against the Blue Hose while picking up a 78-41 blowout victory. The Lady Deacs shot above 50% from the floor while continuing their strong performance at the charity stripe from the last game, making 17 free throws.
Wake was able to score 78 points in this one while only making five threes, which is certainly a reason for optimism. The team had 18 assists on 28 made shots, sharing the ball and getting teammates involved.
Milan Brown continued her solid play in her first season of college basketball. She scored 14 points on an efficient 7-12 from the field. She also led the Deacs in other ways than just scoring by securing seven rebounds and three steals defensively.
Outside of Brown, scoring was pretty balanced for the Lady Deacs, with only one other player in double figures. Elon transfer Raven Preston had 10 points in her 15 minutes on the floor. Returner Aurora Sorbye had nine points and three assists. Grace Oliver, Mary Carter, and Caitlyn Jones all chipped in with seven points apiece to contribute to the offensive effort.
What may have been even more impressive than the offense is the defensive play from the Lady Deacs. They held Presbyterian to just 41 points throughout the game. Their defensive pressure was relentless, with six steals and seven blocks. Freshman Savannah Metcalfe had two blocks alone, which should give the Lady Deacs optimism about her being a rim protector.
One thing that will surely need to be cleaned up as the season advances is the turnover issues. The Lady Deacs committed 18 turnovers compared to the 14 they forced from the Blue Hose. When this team gets in tight games, they need to be strong with the basketball and cut down on the turnover issues.
How Did the Lady Deacs Pull Away?
The game was tight after one quarter, with Wake leading Presbyterian 15-12 after the first quarter. The second half was better for Wake as they held Presbyterian to just 11 points and scored 18 to lead by 10 points going into the break.
The second half is where the Lady Deacs were really able to pull away. They outscored Presbyterian 24-8 in the third quarter, putting the game all but out of reach. They continued this by outscoring the Blue Hose 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Deacs had more points in the second half (45) than Presbyterian scored the whole game (41). This offensive firepower, along with solid defense, is definitely a promising sign for the Lady Deacs and something they will look to build on as they await a match-up with the Hampton Pirates this Sunday at the Joel.