ACC Bowl Selections Announced
Following the conference championships this weekend, bowl selections were announced Sunday, with eight ACC teams learning their fate.
Read below to see where the conference's teams are going.
ACC Bowl Eligible Teams (8): Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest
All reports provided by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy
READ: Wake Forest will play in Gasparilla Bowl vs Missouri
New Year's Six:
Orange Bowl (Dec 30)
Clemson vs Tennessee
7:30/8 ET; ESPN
A Tier:
Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29)
Florida State vs Oklahoma
5:30 ET; ESPN
Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28)
North Carolina vs Oregon
8 ET; FOX
Gator Bowl (Dec. 30)
Notre Dame vs South Carolina
3:30 ET; ESPN
Recommended Articles
B Tier:
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30)
NC State vs Maryland
12 ET; ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29)
Syracuse vs Minnesota
2 ET; ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Dec. 30)
Pitt vs UCLA
2 ET; CBS
Military Bowl (Dec. 28)
Duke vs UCF
2 ET; ESPN
Fenway Bowl (Dec. 17)
Louisville vs Cincinnati
11 am ET; ESPN
C Tier:
Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23)
Wake Forest vs Missouri
6:30 ET; ESPN
Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content