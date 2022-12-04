ACC Bowl Selections Announced

Following the conference championships this weekend, bowl selections were announced Sunday, with eight ACC teams learning their fate.

Read below to see where the conference's teams are going.

ACC Bowl Eligible Teams (8): Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

All reports provided by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

New Year's Six:

Orange Bowl (Dec 30)

Clemson vs Tennessee

7:30/8 ET; ESPN

A Tier:

Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29)

Florida State vs Oklahoma

5:30 ET; ESPN

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28)

North Carolina vs Oregon

8 ET; FOX

Gator Bowl (Dec. 30)

Notre Dame vs South Carolina

3:30 ET; ESPN

B Tier:

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30)

NC State vs Maryland

12 ET; ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29)

Syracuse vs Minnesota

2 ET; ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Dec. 30)

Pitt vs UCLA

2 ET; CBS

Military Bowl (Dec. 28)

Duke vs UCF

2 ET; ESPN

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 17)

Louisville vs Cincinnati

11 am ET; ESPN

C Tier:

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23)

Wake Forest vs Missouri

6:30 ET; ESPN

